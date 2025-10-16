 Indore News: Licence Of Agricultural Goods Seller Suspended
Indore News: Licence Of Agricultural Goods Seller Suspended

The license of an agricultural goods seller has been suspended as he was found selling non-essential goods to the farmers along with urea

Thursday, October 16, 2025
article-image
Indore News: Licence Of Agricultural Goods Seller Suspended

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The license of an agricultural goods seller has been suspended as he was found selling non-essential goods to the farmers along with urea.

The district administration is taking strict action against sellers who commit irregularities in the distribution of urea and other agricultural inputs. In this connection, strict action was taken against a seller for selling non-essential agricultural inputs along with urea and his license was suspended. Farmer Rajendra Singh, a resident of Ambathaliya village, Depalpur development block, complained to the senior agriculture development officer, Depalpur that M/s Mahakal Agro Sales, Gautampura was selling nano urea by tagging it with urea fertilizer, for which the farmer had submitted the bill.

After receiving the complaint, the senior agriculture development officer, Depalpur, went to the site and inspected the establishment of M/s Mahakal Agro Sales, Gautampura. During the inspection, it was found that the seller was selling nano urea by tagging it with fertilizer.

A panchnama of stock and sales records and an inspection report was prepared on the spot.

Deputy director of agriculture, CL Kevada, said that the government had directed that no other products could be tagged with fertilizers. Due to violating the provisions of the Fertilizer (Inorganic, Organic and Mixed) (Control) Order 1985, the fertilizer sales license number 2288 issued to M/s Mahakal Agro Sales, Gautampura, was suspended with immediate effect.

All other fertilizer licensees in the district were instructed that fertilizer fell under the Essential Commodities Act. No other product (input) could be tagged with it and it should be sold at the government rate.

