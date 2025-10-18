Away From Home? Here's How You Can Still Celebrate 'Ghar Wali Diwali'

By: Kajal Kumari | October 18, 2025
Are work commitments keeping you away from home this Diwali? If yes...here are some ideas to make your festival wholesome and happening, even when alone!
All images from Pinterest
First on foremost, adorn your place as you like it! This is the perfect time to stop postponing and actually lightning-up the room with diyas, lamps, candles, fairy lights and everything you want.
Also, because you are going to be alone, you deserve to be pampered with your favourite dishes - ordered or self-cooked - don't you?
Dress up the way you like! Video call your loved ones and share a moment of love and warmth! PS: Do not forget to check out their attires!
As the day is going to be special, you start making a playlist or a watch-list right away.
To fill your heart and spread happiness, you can send gifts or e-gifts to your loved ones!
To add a sense of gratitude or spirituality, you can donate sweets, utility boxes to the needy.
Plan a get-together: Invites some colleagues and friends, order some good food, play cards or watch your fav show together.
You can light a special diya for yourself. For hope, for peace and for the light within you that always shines, no matter where in life you stand at present.
Last but not the least, burst crackers (keeping evniornment in mind) and light lanterns to satisfy your inner child.
Thanks For Reading!