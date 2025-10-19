Indore News: Ahilya Utsav Samiti Members Light Lamps In 72 Temples, Make Rangolis To Prep For Diwali

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): On the occasion of Dhanteras, as per the annual practice, the members of Ahilya Utsav Samiti and Mahanagar Vikas Parishad cleaned and decorated 72 temples in the city and lit lamps there. The initiative was launched by drawing a rangoli under the statue of Devi Ahilya at the Rajwada and lighting lamps.

On this occasion, MP Shankar Lalwani, executive president of Ahilya Utsav Samiti Ashok Daga, Jyoti Tomar, Prakash Parwani, Shailja Mishra, Nilesh Kedare, Vineeta Dharam, Kanchan Gidwani and Shanta Bhamavat were also present.

Monica Sabnis and Vrinda Gaur created a beautiful rangoli under the Ahilya statue. Elsewhere, in Assembly Constituency 1, Sunita Jaipal and Sunita Piplodia drew rangoli at the Shiva Temple in Sagar Vihar Colony and other locations.

In Assembly Constituency 5, Vimal Managare made rangolis at the Khajrana Temple and other temples. In Assembly Constituency 4, Shailaja Mishra and her workers created rangolis at the Mast Hanuman Temple. Similarly, in Assembly Constituency Rau, Prashant Badwe and his team created rangolis and lit lamps for Dhanteras.

Temples were also cleaned at several locations. In Silicon City, Mona Pal and Anuj Pandit created rangolis at the Aaradhya Dham Temple. Similarly, in all wards, rangolis were made at major temples, lamps were lit, and prasad was distributed. MP Lalwani urged people to buy and use indigenous goods and make digital payments.