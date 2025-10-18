 Indore News: 11-Year-Old Dies Of Suffocation After Fire Breaks Out At House In Juni Indore; 4 Critical
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: 11-Year-Old Dies Of Suffocation After Fire Breaks Out At House In Juni Indore; 4 Critical

Indore News: 11-Year-Old Dies Of Suffocation After Fire Breaks Out At House In Juni Indore; 4 Critical

The incident took place around 2 am at Vijay Palace under the Juni Indore police station limits. The fire started in a pile of scrap kept inside the house of Ejaz Khan.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Saturday, October 18, 2025, 04:08 PM IST
article-image
Indore News: 11-Year-Old Dies Of Suffocation After Fire Breaks Out In Juni Indore |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A massive fire broke out in Juni Indore area late on Friday night, the smoke of which killed an 11-year-old, the officials said on Saturday. Additionally, 4 other family members are said to be admitted in hospital under critical condition. 

According to information, the deceased was identified as Rahman, son of Ejaz Khan.

The incident took place around 2 am at Vijay Palace under the Juni Indore police station limits. The fire started in a pile of scrap kept inside the house of Ejaz Khan. 

The flames spread quickly as the scrap included sponge material, filling the house with thick smoke. The family members, who were asleep at the time, began to suffocate as smoke entered their room.

FPJ Shorts
Doha Dialogue Begins Between Kabul And Islamabad Amid Fragile Ceasefire And Rising Civilian Casualties
Doha Dialogue Begins Between Kabul And Islamabad Amid Fragile Ceasefire And Rising Civilian Casualties
Karnataka News: Congress Govt Cracks Down On RSS Activities; PDO Suspended, Flag March In Priyank Kharge Constituency Stalled (VIDEO)
Karnataka News: Congress Govt Cracks Down On RSS Activities; PDO Suspended, Flag March In Priyank Kharge Constituency Stalled (VIDEO)
MP NEET UG 2025 Counselling: DME Extends Mop-Up Round Registration To October 22; Check Revised Dates
MP NEET UG 2025 Counselling: DME Extends Mop-Up Round Registration To October 22; Check Revised Dates
Bangladesh: Fire Breaks Out at Dhaka Airport; All Flights Suspended, Dramatic Visuals Surface
Bangladesh: Fire Breaks Out at Dhaka Airport; All Flights Suspended, Dramatic Visuals Surface

Ejaz Khan and his family woke up and tried to extinguish the fire but failed. Neighbors immediately alerted the police and fire brigade. The injured family members were rushed to Choithram Hospital by ambulance.

Police said the family included Ejaz Khan, his wife Aneesa Bee, two daughters Alfiya and Afshin, and two sons, Rahman and Riyan. 

11-year-old Rahman died due to suffocation, while Aneesa, both daughters, and Riyan are on ventilator support in the ICU. Ejaz’s condition is reported to be stable.

Preliminary investigation suggests the fire may have been caused by a short circuit. Police and forensic teams are investigating the incident.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore News: 11-Year-Old Dies Of Suffocation After Fire Breaks Out At House In Juni Indore; 4...

Indore News: 11-Year-Old Dies Of Suffocation After Fire Breaks Out At House In Juni Indore; 4...

MP News: Over 20 Drunk Men Break Into House, Attack Family Over Dispute With Neighbour In...

MP News: Over 20 Drunk Men Break Into House, Attack Family Over Dispute With Neighbour In...

MP News: Three Youths Die After Car And Dumper Collide Head-On In Ujjain On Dhanteras

MP News: Three Youths Die After Car And Dumper Collide Head-On In Ujjain On Dhanteras

Madhya Pradesh October 18, 2025 Weather Update: State Witnesses La Nina Effect; Drizzle Likely In...

Madhya Pradesh October 18, 2025 Weather Update: State Witnesses La Nina Effect; Drizzle Likely In...

Indore News: Special Children Display Over 1500 Hand-Decorated Diyas In Exhibition To Raise Diwali...

Indore News: Special Children Display Over 1500 Hand-Decorated Diyas In Exhibition To Raise Diwali...