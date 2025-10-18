Indore News: 11-Year-Old Dies Of Suffocation After Fire Breaks Out At House In Juni Indore; 4 Critical

Indore News: 11-Year-Old Dies Of Suffocation After Fire Breaks Out In Juni Indore |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A massive fire broke out in Juni Indore area late on Friday night, the smoke of which killed an 11-year-old, the officials said on Saturday. Additionally, 4 other family members are said to be admitted in hospital under critical condition.

According to information, the deceased was identified as Rahman, son of Ejaz Khan.

The incident took place around 2 am at Vijay Palace under the Juni Indore police station limits. The fire started in a pile of scrap kept inside the house of Ejaz Khan.

The flames spread quickly as the scrap included sponge material, filling the house with thick smoke. The family members, who were asleep at the time, began to suffocate as smoke entered their room.

Ejaz Khan and his family woke up and tried to extinguish the fire but failed. Neighbors immediately alerted the police and fire brigade. The injured family members were rushed to Choithram Hospital by ambulance.

Police said the family included Ejaz Khan, his wife Aneesa Bee, two daughters Alfiya and Afshin, and two sons, Rahman and Riyan.

11-year-old Rahman died due to suffocation, while Aneesa, both daughters, and Riyan are on ventilator support in the ICU. Ejaz’s condition is reported to be stable.

Preliminary investigation suggests the fire may have been caused by a short circuit. Police and forensic teams are investigating the incident.