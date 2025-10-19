 Indore News: Woman’s Viral Video Claiming In-Law Attack Turns Out To Be Misleading, Says Police -- VIDEO
Updated: Sunday, October 19, 2025, 04:15 PM IST
Indore News: Woman’s Viral Video Claiming In-Law Attack Turns Out To Be Misleading, Says Police -- VIDEO | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Panic spread in Indore after a video of a woman claiming domestic violence went viral on social media. 

In the video, the woman claimed she was locked inside a room with her child while her in-laws were outside trying to attack her. She pleaded for help, prompting police to rush to the spot immediately.

According to information, the matter unfolded under Indore’s Lasudia Police Station jurisdiction. After coming across the video, a team of police, including women officers, reached the location and safely got the woman out of the room. 

Watch the video here:

The video in which woman claimed domestic violence:

Truth surprises police

However, the investigation revealed a surprising truth - there had been no attack by her in-laws. The incident turned out to be part of an ongoing family dispute between the woman and her husband.

Police said the woman had recently moved to Indore from Ghaziabad, where she had been living for some time. She reportedly locked herself in the room, recorded the video and circulated it online.

Counselling of couple begins 

According to Additional DCP (Crime) Rajesh Dandotiya, as soon as the video surfaced, a police team led by Women Inspector Neetu Singh and an FRV unit was sent to the location. Officers found that the door was not locked from outside, and no in-laws were present at the scene.

Further inquiry revealed that both sides had previously filed complaints against each other - the husband had lodged a case at Lasudia police station, while the woman had filed a domestic violence complaint against her husband and in-laws in Ghaziabad.

Police have begun counseling sessions for the couple and confirmed that the woman’s claims in the viral video were false. The matter is under detailed investigation.

