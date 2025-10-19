 MP News: 'No Guilty Will Be Spared In Udit Gayki Death Case,' Says CM Mohan Yadav
Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday assured family of deceased BTech student Udit Gayki that strict action would be taken against those responsible for his death

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, October 19, 2025, 10:43 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday assured family of deceased BTech student Udit Gayki that strict action would be taken against those responsible for his death. “Whoever is guilty will not be spared,” the CM said during a meeting with Udit’s father, Rajkumar Gayki, at CM House.

BJP state president Hemant Khandelwal accompanied the victim’s family and facilitated their meeting with Chief Minister. Udit Gayki had allegedly been beaten to death by two policemen from Piplani police station a few days ago while he was out with friends.

CM Yadav said the government had been serious about the incident from the beginning, and a case under severe charges had already been registered against accused policemen.

After the meeting, Rajkumar Gayki said he was satisfied with the action taken so far. Khandelwal said that BJP has stood firmly with the bereaved family and that justice would be ensured.

