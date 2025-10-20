 MP News: Lord Hanuman's Birth Anniversary Celebrated With Devotion At Bageshwar Dham; Dhirendra Shastri Announces Series Of Spiritual Events Till October 27
e-Paper Get App
HomeMadhya-pradeshMP News: Lord Hanuman's Birth Anniversary Celebrated With Devotion At Bageshwar Dham; Dhirendra Shastri Announces Series Of Spiritual Events Till October 27

MP News: Lord Hanuman's Birth Anniversary Celebrated With Devotion At Bageshwar Dham; Dhirendra Shastri Announces Series Of Spiritual Events Till October 27

Pandit Dhirendra Shastri of Bageshwar Dham celebrated Lord Hanuman’s birth anniversary on Narak Chaturdashi with special pooja and havan, after returning from an 18-day Katha Yatra in Pune. Bageshwar Dham will host nightly Divya Darbars, a three-day Shri Satyanarayan Katha, and a grand Guru-Shishya Milan, before preparations for his next Padayatra.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Monday, October 20, 2025, 10:41 AM IST
article-image
MP News: Lord Hanuman's Birth Anniversary Celebrated With Devotion At Bageshwar Dham; Dhirendra Shastri Announces Series Of Spiritual Events Till October 27 |

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The famous story-teller from Madhya Pradesh’s Bageshwar Dham, Pandit Dhirendra Shastri celebrated the birth anniversary of Lord Hanuman with great devotion on the sacred occasion of Narak Chaturdashi.

He performed a special pooja and havan at the temple of Balaji Hanuman.

Shastri returned to Bageshwar Dham on Monday after an 18-day spiritual journey (Katha Yatra) in Pune.

In South India, Narak Chaturdashi is observed as the Hanuman Jayanti (birthday of Lord Hanuman). In honor of this belief, a special celebration was held at the Dham.

FPJ Shorts
Man Inappropriately Touches Minor Girl In Passenger Train, Gets Confronted By Co-Passenger; Internet Erupts In Fury | WATCH
Man Inappropriately Touches Minor Girl In Passenger Train, Gets Confronted By Co-Passenger; Internet Erupts In Fury | WATCH
Blending Swiss Values With American Curriculum: Inside Leysin American School's Global Approach
Blending Swiss Values With American Curriculum: Inside Leysin American School's Global Approach
Mumbai News: Minor Fire Breaks Out In Mahakali Nagar Chawl, Worli; No Injuries Reported
Mumbai News: Minor Fire Breaks Out In Mahakali Nagar Chawl, Worli; No Injuries Reported
Apple CEO Tim Cook Shares 'Stunning' Diwali Photo Taken By Mumbai-based Photographer On The iPhone 17 Pro Max
Apple CEO Tim Cook Shares 'Stunning' Diwali Photo Taken By Mumbai-based Photographer On The iPhone 17 Pro Max
Read Also
'Garv Se Kaho Yeh Swadeshi Hai!': PM Modi Urges Indians To Buy Swadeshi Products To Ring In Festive...
article-image

Significance of Narak Chaturdashi & Hanuman worship

In many southern states, the 14th day of the Krishna Paksha of Kartik month is believed to be the day Lord Hanuman was born.

Lord Hanuman is worshipped as the living deity of Kaliyuga and the protector of all directions.

It is believed that on Narak Chaturdashi night, negative forces become active, so worshipping Lord Hanuman on this day removes the fear of untimely death and brings courage, strength and confidence

Read Also
Mahagathbandhan Faces ‘Friendly Fights’ As JMM And RLJP Exit Alliance, Seat-Sharing Talks...
article-image

.Upcoming programs at Bageshwar Dham

Bageshwar Maharaj will stay at Bageshwar Dham till October 27.

From October 19 to 26, a Divya Darbar (divine gathering) will be held every night from 8 pm to 10 pm.

From October 24 to 26, a three-day Shri Satyanarayan Katha will take place daily from 4 pm to 6 pm.

On October 27, a grand Guru-Shishya Milan (teacher-disciple gathering) will be organised.

After that, Maharaj will begin preparations for his next spiritual journey (Padayatra).

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Lord Hanuman's Birth Anniversary Celebrated With Devotion At Bageshwar Dham; Dhirendra...

MP News: Lord Hanuman's Birth Anniversary Celebrated With Devotion At Bageshwar Dham; Dhirendra...

Madhya Pradesh Weather Updates: Clear Weather On Diwali, Light Rain To Occur In The State From...

Madhya Pradesh Weather Updates: Clear Weather On Diwali, Light Rain To Occur In The State From...

Overworked This Diwali? 6 Quick & Easy Snack Recipes To Celebrate With Friends

Overworked This Diwali? 6 Quick & Easy Snack Recipes To Celebrate With Friends

Madhya Pradesh News: Students Booked For Circulating Fake News About Principal’s Death To Stall...

Madhya Pradesh News: Students Booked For Circulating Fake News About Principal’s Death To Stall...

Madhya Pradesh: School Principal Beats Class 1 Student With Plastic Pipe For Failing To Recite...

Madhya Pradesh: School Principal Beats Class 1 Student With Plastic Pipe For Failing To Recite...