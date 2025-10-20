MP News: Lord Hanuman's Birth Anniversary Celebrated With Devotion At Bageshwar Dham; Dhirendra Shastri Announces Series Of Spiritual Events Till October 27 |

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The famous story-teller from Madhya Pradesh’s Bageshwar Dham, Pandit Dhirendra Shastri celebrated the birth anniversary of Lord Hanuman with great devotion on the sacred occasion of Narak Chaturdashi.

He performed a special pooja and havan at the temple of Balaji Hanuman.

Shastri returned to Bageshwar Dham on Monday after an 18-day spiritual journey (Katha Yatra) in Pune.

In South India, Narak Chaturdashi is observed as the Hanuman Jayanti (birthday of Lord Hanuman). In honor of this belief, a special celebration was held at the Dham.

Significance of Narak Chaturdashi & Hanuman worship

In many southern states, the 14th day of the Krishna Paksha of Kartik month is believed to be the day Lord Hanuman was born.

Lord Hanuman is worshipped as the living deity of Kaliyuga and the protector of all directions.

It is believed that on Narak Chaturdashi night, negative forces become active, so worshipping Lord Hanuman on this day removes the fear of untimely death and brings courage, strength and confidence

.Upcoming programs at Bageshwar Dham

Bageshwar Maharaj will stay at Bageshwar Dham till October 27.

From October 19 to 26, a Divya Darbar (divine gathering) will be held every night from 8 pm to 10 pm.

From October 24 to 26, a three-day Shri Satyanarayan Katha will take place daily from 4 pm to 6 pm.

On October 27, a grand Guru-Shishya Milan (teacher-disciple gathering) will be organised.

After that, Maharaj will begin preparations for his next spiritual journey (Padayatra).