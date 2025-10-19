'Garv Se Kaho Yeh Swadeshi Hai!': PM Modi Urges Indians To Buy Swadeshi Products To Ring In Festive Season

PM Modi | File Pic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged citizens to ring in the festive season by buying swadeshi products and celebrating the hard work of 140 crore Indians.

"Let's mark this festive season by celebrating the hardwork, creativity and innovation of 140 crore Indians," Modi said in a post on X.

"Let's buy Indian products and say -- Garv Se Kaho Yeh Swadeshi Hai," the prime minister said.

He also urged citizens to share what they have bought during the festive season on social media.

"Do also share what you bought on social media. This way you will inspire others to also do the same," the prime minister said.

