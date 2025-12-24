'Badtameez Aadmi Hai Ye': Fresh Video Of IGMC Doctor-Patient Fight Shows Quarrel Before Physical Clash

Hours after Dr Raghav Narula, who was involved in a doctor–patient altercation at Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) in Himachal Pradesh, released a video statement presenting his account of the incident, a fresh video has surfaced showing a quarrel between him and the patient moments before the physical clash unfolded.

In the clip, the doctor can be heard asking the patient about his age. “Tu kitna bada hai bhai? 32 saal ka hoon main, chaar saal toh bada hai,” he says. The patient is then heard responding, “Badtameez aadmi hai yeh, le jao isse.”

In another video shared online, Dr Raghav Narula is seen bedridden, with his hand in a cast and visibly in pain, as he calmly narrates his version of events at IGMC Shimla. He said he has worked at the hospital for over eight years, treating nearly 5,000–7,000 patients, and claimed there had never been any prior complaints of misbehaviour against him.

Dr Narula alleged that the patient verbally abused him and his family, including using explicit language against his parents, despite his repeated attempts to de-escalate the situation. He claimed the patient then turned aggressive, picked up an IV stand, and attacked him, pushing him violently and causing a hand fracture and severe back pain, which forced him to defend himself. The incident at IGMC Shimla on December 22, 2025, resulted in Dr Narula’s suspension and the registration of an FIR.

Earlier, a video circulating on social media showed a physical altercation between a doctor and a patient inside the Shimla hospital. The footage captures both individuals attacking each other before hospital staff intervened. In the clip, the patient, who is lying on a hospital bed, is seen kicking the doctor. The doctor manages to evade the kicks and is then seen striking the patient multiple times in the face.

Meanwhile, the IGMC Shimla administration has constituted a three-member inquiry committee to investigate the incident. Medical Superintendent Dr Rahul Rao said the panel is examining all aspects of the matter and is expected to submit its report within a few hours. He also confirmed that an FIR has been registered against the doctor.