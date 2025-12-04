MP Cabinet News: 24 Children Die Due To Coldrif Syrup In 3 Districts, Says Deputy CM Rajendra Shukla

MP Cabinet News: 24 Children Die Due To Coldrif Syrup In 3 Disricts, Says Health Minister Rajendra Shukla |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): At least 24 children have died from toxic Coldrif syrup since September 4, with cases reported in Chhindwara, Pandurna, and Betul.

Tamil Nadu-based Sresan Pharma has been held entirely responsible, Health Minister Rajendra Shukla informed the Assembly in response to a question by Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar on Thursday.

Government records show 21 deaths in Chhindwara, one in Pandurna, and two in Betul. Total cases reported so far include 29 children, with 24 deaths, three discharged and two still hospitalised. During treatment, doctors used 19 different drugs. Samples were collected and tested: 16 were of standard quality, while Coldrif, Relife, and Respifresh TR syrups were found Not of Standard Quality (NSQ).

Read Also Bhopal News: Madhya Pradesh Stuck In Backwards Loop For 25 Years Under National Health Mission

Seized stock

Probe team first visited AyushPharma in Chhindwara, where 248 bottles of banned Coldrif syrup were found and immediately seized. Similar action was taken at other shops across the region.

Adulterated syrup confirmed

Government Drug Test Lab analysis revealed Coldrif syrup, Batch SR 13, was adulterated with Diethylene Glycol at 46.28% w/v, far exceeding the accepted limit of 0.1%. This contamination was identified as the main cause behind the children s deaths.

Other medicines fail tests

Since September 4, ten pediatric syrups and medicines have been declared Not of Standard Quality. They include Coldrif syrup (Batch SR 13), Relife Syrup (Batch LSL25160), Respifresh TR Syrup (Batch RO1GL2523), and others.

Compensation announced

Families in affected districts have received compensation: Chhindwara Rs 1,28,60,899, Pandurna Rs 4,00,000, and Betul Rs 9,00,000.