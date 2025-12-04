 MP Cabinet News: 24 Children Die Due To Coldrif Syrup In 3 Districts, Says Deputy CM Rajendra Shukla
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP Cabinet News: 24 Children Die Due To Coldrif Syrup In 3 Districts, Says Deputy CM Rajendra Shukla

MP Cabinet News: 24 Children Die Due To Coldrif Syrup In 3 Districts, Says Deputy CM Rajendra Shukla

At least 24 children have died from toxic Coldrif syrup since September 4, with cases reported in Chhindwara, Pandurna, and Betul. Tamil Nadu-based Sresan Pharma has been held entirely responsible, Health Minister Rajendra Shukla informed the Assembly in response to a question by Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar on Thursday.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, December 04, 2025, 11:37 PM IST
article-image
MP Cabinet News: 24 Children Die Due To Coldrif Syrup In 3 Disricts, Says Health Minister Rajendra Shukla |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): At least 24 children have died from toxic Coldrif syrup since September 4, with cases reported in Chhindwara, Pandurna, and Betul.

Tamil Nadu-based Sresan Pharma has been held entirely responsible, Health Minister Rajendra Shukla informed the Assembly in response to a question by Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar on Thursday.

Government records show 21 deaths in Chhindwara, one in Pandurna, and two in Betul. Total cases reported so far include 29 children, with 24 deaths, three discharged and two still hospitalised. During treatment, doctors used 19 different drugs. Samples were collected and tested: 16 were of standard quality, while Coldrif, Relife, and Respifresh TR syrups were found Not of Standard Quality (NSQ).

Read Also
Bhopal News: Madhya Pradesh Stuck In Backwards Loop For 25 Years Under National Health Mission
article-image

Seized stock

FPJ Shorts
City Celebrates Karthika Deepam With Devotion & Traditional Rituals
City Celebrates Karthika Deepam With Devotion & Traditional Rituals
Mumbai News: AIMIM Leader Joins Students In Protest Against Burkha Ban At Goregaon College
Mumbai News: AIMIM Leader Joins Students In Protest Against Burkha Ban At Goregaon College
DGCA Steps In As IndiGo Flight Chaos Increases, Thousands Stranded At Airports Outraged Over Airline's Silence
DGCA Steps In As IndiGo Flight Chaos Increases, Thousands Stranded At Airports Outraged Over Airline's Silence
Uttar Pradesh Govt Launches Crackdown On Illegal Foreign Nationals; Settlements Inspected, Verification Drive Underway
Uttar Pradesh Govt Launches Crackdown On Illegal Foreign Nationals; Settlements Inspected, Verification Drive Underway

Probe team first visited AyushPharma in Chhindwara, where 248 bottles of banned Coldrif syrup were found and immediately seized. Similar action was taken at other shops across the region.

Adulterated syrup confirmed

Government Drug Test Lab analysis revealed Coldrif syrup, Batch SR 13, was adulterated with Diethylene Glycol at 46.28% w/v, far exceeding the accepted limit of 0.1%. This contamination was identified as the main cause behind the children s deaths.

Other medicines fail tests

Since September 4, ten pediatric syrups and medicines have been declared Not of Standard Quality. They include Coldrif syrup (Batch SR 13), Relife Syrup (Batch LSL25160), Respifresh TR Syrup (Batch RO1GL2523), and others.

Compensation announced

Families in affected districts have received compensation: Chhindwara Rs 1,28,60,899, Pandurna Rs 4,00,000, and Betul Rs 9,00,000.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: High Court Directs Advocates' Body To File Facts On News Report's Veracity

MP News: High Court Directs Advocates' Body To File Facts On News Report's Veracity

MP News: High Court Grants Time To State, Centre To File Response On Bhopal

MP News: High Court Grants Time To State, Centre To File Response On Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh Behind Target In Renewable Energy

Madhya Pradesh Behind Target In Renewable Energy

MP News: Local Bodies Spending More Than Their Incomes, Says Local Fund Audit Report

MP News: Local Bodies Spending More Than Their Incomes, Says Local Fund Audit Report

MP News: Sandalwood Heist At Vidhan Sabha; One Tree Cut, Two Others Targeted

MP News: Sandalwood Heist At Vidhan Sabha; One Tree Cut, Two Others Targeted