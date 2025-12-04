MP Cabinet News: Congress Walk-Out In House Over Farmers’ Compensation | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Dissatisfied with Chief Minister Mohan Yadav’s reply over compensation given to farmers against crop damage in Sheopur district, the Opposition walked out of the state assembly on Thursday.

During question hour, MLA Babulal Jandel raised the issue of crop damage that the Sheopur district farmers suffered due to heavy rainfall and waterlogging. He said that crops of 980611 farmers were damaged due to excess rain.

The CM said that four times more compensation had been given to farmers in Sheopur district. Till date, so much amount had been never given.

During the Congress government, Rs 3000 per hectare compensation was given. But the present government was giving Rs 16,000 per hectare which was four times more. In case of human death, Rs 50,000 was given during the Congress period, which has now been increased to Rs 4 lakh.

The Congress MLAs objected to his assertion, leading to chaos inside the assembly.

Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar said that the BJP was in power for the past 25 years and farmers were not getting compensation. Other Congress MLAs joined him, resulting in a cacophony inside the house. Amidst the chaos, the CM told the opposition to develop the habit of listening to the ruling party.

In between, Congress MLAs trooped into the well by raising slogans. They later staged a walkout from the assembly.

MLA Satish Sikarwar staged a walkout from the assembly during question hour as he was not satisified with the government's reply over crop damage suffered by farmers in Gwalior division.

He said owing to heavy rain, farmers’ crops got damaged in the Gwalior district. In reply, the government said that only three farmers suffered damage in rural Gwalior, and by the average of Rs 5000, Rs 15000 compensation was given to three farmers of Jalalpur village. He asserted that revenue minister Karan Singh Verma in his reply, said that there was no damage to crops due to heavy rain in Datia, Guna and Bhind.