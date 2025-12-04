MP News: IT Parks Promised To Create 15K Jobs, Only 576 Got Employment |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The firms, which were given land for setting up IT parks in Bhopal, Indore, and Jabalpur from February 2013 to 2020, promised to create jobs for 15,149 youths.

But until March 2023, 576 people were given jobs, which came to light in the CAG report on public enterprises.

The firms were given land on the grounds that they would set up projects within three years. But only 20 firms have started working.

For IT Parks, 221 acres were developed into 273 plots, of which 259 were allotted.

Most of the firms did not start any work even after getting the land. IT, ITDS, and ESDM firms were to be set up.

The land allotted to 19 firms was cancelled. The 240 firms, which got the land, did not start any work, and the IT parks generated only 3% of the promised jobs.

Read Also Bhopal News: Madhya Pradesh Stuck In Backwards Loop For 25 Years Under National Health Mission

Land allotted for IT parks in Bhopal, Indore encroached

Some people have encroached upon the land allotted for IT parks in Bhopal and Indore, which came to light in the CAG report.

Thirteen acres allotted to various companies for setting up IT parks in these two cities have been encroached upon.

The encroachment has caused a loss of Rs 14 crore for the government. According to CAG reports, efforts were not made to vacate the land.

College running on land acquired for IT industries

The CAG report also highlighted the fact that 11 companies took land in the name of setting up IT industries, but some other work is going on there.

Transformers and solar pumps are being repaired on the land. A nursing college has been set up there. Besides, godowns have been built to store medicines and LED lights.

The work, which is being done there, has nothing to do with the IT industry.