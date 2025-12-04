 Bhopal News: Unknown Phone Callers Booked For Abetting Advocate’s Suicide
Bhopal News: Unknown Phone Callers Booked For Abetting Advocate's Suicide

Bhopal News: Unknown Phone Callers Booked For Abetting Advocate’s Suicide

Jehangirabad police on Thursday registered a case of abetment to suicide against unknown mobile number callers in connection with the suicide committed by an advocate in Barkhedi area around ten days back. Police officials said that during investigation and scanning of advocate’s call detail records two mobile numbers were identified that were used to issue threats to the victim by cyber conmen.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, December 04, 2025, 08:26 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: Unknown Phone Callers Booked For Abetting Advocate’s Suicide | File Pic (Representative Image)





Notably, Shivkumar Verma (68), an advocate had committed suicide by hanging himself at his residence.

At the time of the incident, Verma’s wife was out of the city. When she tried to contact him in the evening and received no response, she asked a tenant to check on him. Later that night, the tenant found Verma hanging inside the house.

During the investigation, police recovered a suicide note from the room in which the advocate stated that he was ending his life of your own free will as someone had allegedly linked him to terror funding related to Delhi blast by opening a fake account in his name.

Further inquiry revealed that cyber fraudsters had been repeatedly calling Verma from different mobile numbers and attempting to extort money from him. Before the fraudsters could succeed, the advocate allegedly took the extreme step.

Based on these findings, police have now registered a case of abetment to suicide against unidentified mobile phone number holders. Efforts are being made to trace the accused through technical surveillance, officials said.

