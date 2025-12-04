MP News: 19-Year-Old Climbs Power Tower After Girlfriend Refuses His Marriage Proposal In Shahdol-- VIDEO

MP News: 19-Year-Old Youth Climbs 33 kV Power Tower After Girlfriend Refuses To Marry In Shahdol | FP Photo

Shahdol (Madhya Pradesh): A 19-year-old youth created high voltage filmy drama after his girlfriend refused to marry him in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol on Wednesday. He climbed a 33 kV power tower and yelled out his sad love story as his girlfriend stopped taking his calls.

According to information, the youth was identified as Santosh Saket. He climbed to the third level of the tower in the Devoland area and threatened to end his life.

It is said that Santosh was upset because the girl’s family had rejected the marriage proposal.

For nearly 3 hours, he continued to shout and act dramatically, similar to the famous Veeru scene from the film Sholay.

Local residents and Devoland police tried to convince him to come down, but he refused.

19-Year-Old Youth Climbs 33 kV Power Tower After Girlfriend Refuses To Marry In Shahdol#MadhyaPradesh #MPNews #FPJ pic.twitter.com/GvueM2hI92 — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) December 4, 2025

Police made woman constable to speak to him over phone!

In a clever move, the police arranged for a woman constable to speak to Santosh over the phone by pretending to be his girlfriend.

She assured him that she was ready to marry him. Only after hearing this did Santosh agree to come down safely.

After three hours of effort, the police successfully rescued him. The timely and tactful action of the Devoland police helped save the young man’s life.

The incident took place in Nimhiha village under Devoland police station limits.