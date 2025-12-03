 MP News: State's Five Handicrafts Gets GI Tag
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: State's Five Handicrafts Gets GI Tag

MP News: State's Five Handicrafts Gets GI Tag

Almost a year ago, NABARD, Madhya Pradesh, provided financial support for Khajuraho's Stone Craft, Betul's Bharwa Metal Craft, Gwalior's Stone Craft, and Gwalior Paper Mache, and SIDBI, Madhya Pradesh, provided financial support for Chhatarpur Furniture. Through the efforts of the MSME Department, Madhya Pradesh, all these GI applications were submitted by the respective organizations

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, December 03, 2025, 10:18 PM IST
article-image
MP News: State's Five Handicrafts Gets GI Tag |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Five ancient handicrafts from Madhya Pradesh received Geographical Indication (GI) tags. They include Khajuraho's stone craft, Chhatarpur's furniture, Betul's Bhareva metal craft, Gwalior's stone craft and paper mache Craft.

Almost a year ago, NABARD, Madhya Pradesh, provided financial support for Khajuraho's Stone Craft, Betul's Bharwa Metal Craft, Gwalior's Stone Craft, and Gwalior Paper Mache, and SIDBI, Madhya Pradesh, provided financial support for Chhatarpur Furniture.

Read Also
Bhopal News: Hot Cooked Meals For Kids In Urban Anganwadis From January; Workbooks And Development...
article-image

Through the efforts of the MSME Department, Madhya Pradesh, all these GI applications were submitted by the respective organisations of local artisans with the technical support of Padma recipient Rajnikant, known as the GI Man of India.

MSME Minister Chaitanya Kumar Kashyap expressed his gratitude to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav for this recognition of Madhya Pradesh's heritage and congratulated the departmental officials.

FPJ Shorts
US Institute Of Peace Renamed 'Donald J Trump Institute Of Peace'
US Institute Of Peace Renamed 'Donald J Trump Institute Of Peace'
Meta Ray-Ban Gen 2 AI Glasses With 2X Battery Life, Localised AI Features Launched in India: Price, Features
Meta Ray-Ban Gen 2 AI Glasses With 2X Battery Life, Localised AI Features Launched in India: Price, Features
Pilots’ Body FIP Blames IndiGo Hiring Freeze For Cancellations, Urges DGCA To Reallocate Slots
Pilots’ Body FIP Blames IndiGo Hiring Freeze For Cancellations, Urges DGCA To Reallocate Slots
Gold Prices Fall To ₹1,30,374 Per 10 Grams, Silver Rises ₹1,82,672, Traders Tread With Caution As Global Trends Growl Softly
Gold Prices Fall To ₹1,30,374 Per 10 Grams, Silver Rises ₹1,82,672, Traders Tread With Caution As Global Trends Growl Softly

Madhya Pradesh's heritage listed among India's intellectual property rights. In November, the Panna Diamond received the GI tag, and the process for obtaining GI for approximately 25 products is in its final stages.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: State's Five Handicrafts Gets GI Tag

MP News: State's Five Handicrafts Gets GI Tag

MP News: Newly-Wed Woman Murdered By Husband After Stopping Him From Playing PUBG In Rewa

MP News: Newly-Wed Woman Murdered By Husband After Stopping Him From Playing PUBG In Rewa

Madhya Pradesh December 4 2025, Weather Update: State Prepares For 2–3°C Drop In Night...

Madhya Pradesh December 4 2025, Weather Update: State Prepares For 2–3°C Drop In Night...

Bhopal News: CM Mohan Yadav To Launch 20 Shikaras On Upper Lake On December 4

Bhopal News: CM Mohan Yadav To Launch 20 Shikaras On Upper Lake On December 4

MP News: BKS Threatens Protest Over Simhastha Land Pooling Law

MP News: BKS Threatens Protest Over Simhastha Land Pooling Law