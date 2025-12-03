MP News: State's Five Handicrafts Gets GI Tag |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Five ancient handicrafts from Madhya Pradesh received Geographical Indication (GI) tags. They include Khajuraho's stone craft, Chhatarpur's furniture, Betul's Bhareva metal craft, Gwalior's stone craft and paper mache Craft.

Almost a year ago, NABARD, Madhya Pradesh, provided financial support for Khajuraho's Stone Craft, Betul's Bharwa Metal Craft, Gwalior's Stone Craft, and Gwalior Paper Mache, and SIDBI, Madhya Pradesh, provided financial support for Chhatarpur Furniture.

Through the efforts of the MSME Department, Madhya Pradesh, all these GI applications were submitted by the respective organisations of local artisans with the technical support of Padma recipient Rajnikant, known as the GI Man of India.

MSME Minister Chaitanya Kumar Kashyap expressed his gratitude to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav for this recognition of Madhya Pradesh's heritage and congratulated the departmental officials.

Madhya Pradesh's heritage listed among India's intellectual property rights. In November, the Panna Diamond received the GI tag, and the process for obtaining GI for approximately 25 products is in its final stages.