 Bhopal News: Hot Cooked Meals For Kids In Urban Anganwadis From January; Workbooks And Development Cards Will Be Introduced For Improving Pre-School Education
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal News: Hot Cooked Meals For Kids In Urban Anganwadis From January; Workbooks And Development Cards Will Be Introduced For Improving Pre-School Education

Bhopal News: Hot Cooked Meals For Kids In Urban Anganwadis From January; Workbooks And Development Cards Will Be Introduced For Improving Pre-School Education

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav issued necessary directions regarding the action plan for the coming years during the review of the functioning of the women & child development department on Wednesday. He said the department must ensure that no beneficiary girl drops out at any stage of the Ladli Lakshmi Yojana.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, December 03, 2025, 08:44 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: Hot Cooked Meals For Kids In Urban Anganwadis From January; Workbooks And Development Cards Will Be Introduced For Improving Pre-School Education | AI Generated Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Hot cooked meals will be provided in urban Anganwadis in Madhya Pradesh through centralised kitchens from 2026. Workbooks and development cards will be introduced for improving pre-school education.

Scholarship/incentive payments will be provided to over 34 lakh girls under the Ladli Lakshmi Yojana. Construction of 9,000 new Anganwadi buildings under the mega plan for infrastructure strengthening.

Massive awareness campaigns will be organised under the Hub for Empowerment of Women on gender issues, safety, and legal assistance. Under Beti Bachao–Beti Padhao, initiatives, skill training, self-defence and driving licences will be held. It will also be ensured that dropout girls get the opportunity to complete their studies.

Read Also
Bhopal Power Cut December 4: Power To Remain Disrupted In Rahul Nagar, Misrod Phase 1, Gautam Nagar...
article-image

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav issued necessary directions regarding the action plan for the coming years during the review of the functioning of the women & child development department on Wednesday. He said the department must ensure that no beneficiary girl drops out at any stage of the Ladli Lakshmi Yojana.

FPJ Shorts
IND vs SA 2nd ODI: South Africa Put On Masterclass Display To Defeat Team India By 4 Wickets In Raipur
IND vs SA 2nd ODI: South Africa Put On Masterclass Display To Defeat Team India By 4 Wickets In Raipur
Panvel Civic Body Conducts Training To Eliminate Duplicate Voters Ahead Of 2025 Elections
Panvel Civic Body Conducts Training To Eliminate Duplicate Voters Ahead Of 2025 Elections
Indian Pacer Mohit Sharma Announces Retirement From All Formats Of Cricket
Indian Pacer Mohit Sharma Announces Retirement From All Formats Of Cricket
Sikkim State Lottery Result: December 3, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Cupid Wednesday Weekly Draw
Sikkim State Lottery Result: December 3, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Cupid Wednesday Weekly Draw

Strict monitoring should be maintained, and any dropout cases must be resolved immediately to ensure the re-enrolment of beneficiaries. He emphasised that negligence in the implementation of schemes related to women and children will not be tolerated.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

World Cheetah Day: MP CM Mohan Yadav To Release Three Cheetahs In Kuno On December 4

World Cheetah Day: MP CM Mohan Yadav To Release Three Cheetahs In Kuno On December 4

Bhopal News: Hot Cooked Meals For Kids In Urban Anganwadis From January; Workbooks And Development...

Bhopal News: Hot Cooked Meals For Kids In Urban Anganwadis From January; Workbooks And Development...

Bhopal News: Petrol Tanker Leak On Airport Road Sparks Panic

Bhopal News: Petrol Tanker Leak On Airport Road Sparks Panic

Bhopal News: Scammers Creating Fake Facebook Profiles To Dupe People

Bhopal News: Scammers Creating Fake Facebook Profiles To Dupe People

Bhopal News: Three Helpers Arrested From City In Raisen Rape Case;

Bhopal News: Three Helpers Arrested From City In Raisen Rape Case;