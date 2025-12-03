Bhopal News: Hot Cooked Meals For Kids In Urban Anganwadis From January; Workbooks And Development Cards Will Be Introduced For Improving Pre-School Education | AI Generated Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Hot cooked meals will be provided in urban Anganwadis in Madhya Pradesh through centralised kitchens from 2026. Workbooks and development cards will be introduced for improving pre-school education.

Scholarship/incentive payments will be provided to over 34 lakh girls under the Ladli Lakshmi Yojana. Construction of 9,000 new Anganwadi buildings under the mega plan for infrastructure strengthening.

Massive awareness campaigns will be organised under the Hub for Empowerment of Women on gender issues, safety, and legal assistance. Under Beti Bachao–Beti Padhao, initiatives, skill training, self-defence and driving licences will be held. It will also be ensured that dropout girls get the opportunity to complete their studies.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav issued necessary directions regarding the action plan for the coming years during the review of the functioning of the women & child development department on Wednesday. He said the department must ensure that no beneficiary girl drops out at any stage of the Ladli Lakshmi Yojana.

Strict monitoring should be maintained, and any dropout cases must be resolved immediately to ensure the re-enrolment of beneficiaries. He emphasised that negligence in the implementation of schemes related to women and children will not be tolerated.