 Bhopal News: Three Helpers Arrested From City In Raisen Rape Case;
Since his arrest, the police have been in search of people who had helped him during his absconding period. Salman, in his interrogation, told police that after committing the crime, he reached the main road and bought a cigarette from a shop. Meantime, the father of the victim reached the spot and tried to catch him.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, December 03, 2025, 09:04 PM IST
Bhopal News: Raisen Rape Case; Three Helpers Arrested From Bhopal | fp photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Raisen police have arrested three helpers of a person accused of raping a six-year-old girl. They were arrested from Bhopal, who had helped and supported the rape accused, police said on Wednesday.

A six-year-old girl was raped by the accused Salman Khan on November 22. On November 27, he was arrested from Bhopal. After his arrest, he tried to abscond from police custody and was again arrested after short

Since his arrest, the police have been in search of people who had helped him during his absconding period. Salman in his interrogation told police that after committing the crime, he reached the main road and bought cigarette from a shop. Meantime, the father of the victim reached the spot and tried to catch him.

He ran away and stole two mobile phones from a hut situated in the jungle area. After that, he got onto a tractor and reached Goharganj court and took the bus to reach Bhopal.

After reaching Bhopal, he reached Habibganj and threw away one mobile phone and reached Karond Mandi, where he slept in a depilated building.

He then visited contractor Zaid Khan and also contacted house owner Insaf Hussain, both supported and helped him. He worked as labourer for three days.

On November 26, he sold one mobile phone. On the same day, while searching the house, he was caught by the police. The police have arrested Zaid Khan, Insaf Khan and Shehzad Khan and sent them to jail.

