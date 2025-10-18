 Bhopal News: 24-Year-Old Woman Attacked With Acid After Filing Rape Case Against Live-In Partner
A man threw acid on a rape survivor under Piplani police station limits on Thursday night. The victim was targeted by two assailants riding a scooter. Luckily, the woman received only minor burn injuries and was discharged after primary treatment.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, October 18, 2025, 09:22 AM IST
article-image
A case has been registered and efforts are underway to trace and arrest the culprits, Piplani police station incharge Chandrika Yadav said.

According to reports, the 24-year-old woman had earlier registered a rape case against her live-in partner Aakash Gangal at Misrod police station. The accused who works at a tile shop was out on bail and the case is currently under trial.

On Thursday at about 8 pm, the victim had gone to buy vegetables when the accused accompanied by his aide on a scooter intercepted her near Ganesh temple. Aakash, who was riding pillion threw acid from a glass bottle on her and fled.

Police rushed to the scene after being informed and took the woman to the hospital where doctors confirmed that she was wearing thick clothes, which prevented serious injuries. Her clothes were partially burnt but her skin received minor burns.

Police teams are scanning CCTV footage from the surrounding areas to trace the suspects.

Police sources said raids were conducted at the residence of accused late Thursday night but was found absconding.

