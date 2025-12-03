 Bhopal News: Scammers Creating Fake Facebook Profiles To Dupe People
A woman from Aishbagh found that her photos and personal details were being misused to create a completely fake Facebook profile. The imposters were sending objectionable messages and also demanding money in her name. She immediately reported the fake profile, saved screenshots, and filed a complaint with the Cyber Cell.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, December 03, 2025, 09:15 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: Beware; Scammers Creating Fake Facebook Profiles To Dupe People | fp photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Cyber criminals are increasingly creating duplicate accounts using people’s names and photos, then messaging their friends and relatives to ask for money citing some urgency. Many unsuspecting users fall for the trap and even transfer the funds only to learn later that they have been duped.

In view of growing complaints, the Bhopal Cyber Crime Police has issued an advisory, explaining how citizens can identify such fake profiles and get them blocked immediately by following a few simple steps.

In one such case a youth from Kolar area found that a fake Facebook account had been created in his name. The fraudsters sent messages to his friends and relatives claiming an urgent need for money and asking for online transfers. When the youth came to know about it, he approached the Cyber Crime Branch. Investigation revealed that the scammers operating from another state were using his identity to deceive people.

A woman from Aishbagh found that her photos and personal details were being misused to create a completely fake Facebook profile. The imposters were sending objectionable messages and also demanding money in her name. She immediately reported the fake profile, saved screenshots, and filed a complaint with the Cyber Cell.

What to do if a Fake ID is created

Open the fake profile and click on the three dots.

Select find support or report profile.

If the profile is pretending to be you or your friend, choose pretending to be someone.

Specify whether it is your fake ID or that of a friend.

Submit the report, and keep screenshots and the profile URL as evidence.

Take note: The police have urged citizens not to transfer money based solely on online messages. Always verify by directly contacting the person.

