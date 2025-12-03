Bhopal Power Cut December 4: Power To Remain Disrupted In Rahul Nagar, Misrod Phase 1, Gautam Nagar & More Check Full List

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Residents in several areas of Bhopal will face power cuts on December 4, 2025 due to departmental work.
The electricity department has released a list of colonies where supply will remain off for a few hours.
People living in these areas are advised to plan their day accordingly.
Areas and Timings:
Areas: Rahul Nagar and all nearby colonies
Time: 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm
Reason: Departmental work
Areas: Rachna Nagar, Gautam Nagar, Bank Colony, LIG Quarters
Time: 11:00 amto 1:00 pm
Reason: Departmental work
Areas: Kailash Nagar, Rachna Nagar, Shanti Niketan, Janta Quarters, Bharti Niketan, etc.
Time: 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm
Reason: Departmental work
Areas: Misrod Phase 1, Sector–D & E, Salaiya Gaon Area
Time: 10:00 pm to 2:00 pm
Reason: Departmental work
Areas: Sankhedi Municipal Corporation Sewage Plant and Mansarovar Dental College (HT connection)
Time: 10:00 am to 1:00 pm
Reason: Departmental work