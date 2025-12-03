 Madhya Pradesh December 3 2025, Weather Update: Cold Wave Grips State As Nights Turn Sharper; Bhopal 8°C, Indore 9°C, Gwalior 10°C — Check More Details
Madhya Pradesh December 3 2025, Weather Update: Cold Wave Grips State As Nights Turn Sharper; Bhopal 8°C, Indore 9°C, Gwalior 10°C — Check More Details

Madhya Pradesh December 3 2025, Weather Update: Cold Wave Grips State As Nights Turn Sharper; Bhopal 8°C, Indore 9°C, Gwalior 10°C — Check More Details

The sky stayed clear in Bhopal, but cold winds made the morning feel chilly. The minimum temperature dropped further, and people were seen wearing sweaters early in the day. The day temperature, however, stayed around normal. Jabalpur saw partly cloudy skies. The city faced mild fog in the morning, but it cleared later. Even then, the cold stayed through the day.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, December 03, 2025, 10:29 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh is seeing a steady drop in temperature as cold winds continue to affect many parts of the state.

The weather department has said that the next few days will remain cold, especially during morning and night hours. Day temperatures may stay normal, but nights will feel much colder.

The sky stayed clear in Bhopal, but cold winds made the morning feel chilly. The minimum temperature dropped further, and people were seen wearing sweaters early in the day. The day temperature, however, stayed around normal.

The weather remained dry in Indore. The city experienced cool breeze throughout the day, and the night temperature came down by a few degrees. Many areas reported a light fog early in the morning.

Gwalior and Chambal regions felt a stronger cold wave. These areas recorded some of the lowest temperatures in the state. Winds from the north made the mornings very cold, and visibility reduced due to shallow fog in some parts.

Jabalpur saw partly cloudy skies. The city faced mild fog in the morning, but it cleared later. Even then, the cold stayed through the day.

Ujjain, Sagar, and Rewa also reported a fall in temperature. While days stayed pleasant, nights turned much colder than usual.

The weather department said that cold winds from the north will continue for the next 2–3 days.

People are advised to wear warm clothes, especially during early morning and late night.

