MP News: Registration Of Colonies In Rural Areas Through Vyavastha Portal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Under its next three-year action plan, the Panchayat and Rural Development Department would register colonies and give development permission in rural areas through the centralised online Vyavastha portal, said chief minister Mohan Yadav during a review of the department on Tuesday.

Officials of the department informed that the plan was to increase the sources of income of panchayats so that they could become self-reliant. Under the Mukhyamantri Vrindavan Gram Yojana, every selected village would be developed as a model.

During a presentation on innovation undertaken by the panchayat department in the past two years, it was disclosed that 72 livelihood libraries were started to help rural students prepare for competitive exams. Decentralised skill training programme was started in naxal-affected districts.

The CM said that the department had an important role in connecting villages with the development stream via roads. He directed to speed up the Vrindavan Gram Yojana and prepare an action plan to empower urban and rural gram panchayats. The panchayats in urban areas should coordinate to develop roads and other basic infrastructure, he said.