Bhopal News: Two Cops Suspended For Extorting Cash From Junior Doctor With ‘Love Jihad’ Threat | representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Police commissioner Harinarayanachari Mishra on Tuesday suspended two constables for allegedly threatening to frame a junior doctor in a fake love jihad case and extorting Rs 5000 from him.

The action came after a protest and formal complaint lodged by Junior Doctors’ Association (JUDA).

According to complaint, a doctor at Gandhi medical College hospital Dr Mujeeb had gone to Kaliyasot Dam on November 28 with two women junior doctors. The area falls under the Chunabhatti police station while the suspended cops are posted at other police stations.

It is alleged that constable Matadeen of Tila Jamalpura police station and head constable at Habibganj police station were consuming liquor with two other persons at Kaliyasot dam. There was an argument between Dr Mujeeb and the constables, during which the cops asked doctor his name.

It is alleged that the constables and their associates then told the women doctors that Mujeeb would be trapped them in Love Jihad. The doctor alleged that the cops and the other two men assaulted him.

The accused personnel further threatened to implicate him in a false case and extorted Rs 2500 in cash and another Rs 2500 via UPI, which was transferred to the account of constable Sunil’s friend.

Next day, JUDA reached Koh-e-Fiza police station and submitted a complaint. Following a protest, police commissioner handed over an inquiry to ACP Anjali Raghuvanshi.

Police commissioner Mishra said that prima facie the conduct of both constables was found suspicious leading to their suspension. He also said that the suspended cops were not posted at Chunabhatti police station where the incident took place.