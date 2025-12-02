 Bhopal News: Two Cops Suspended For Extorting Cash From Junior Doctor With ‘Love Jihad’ Threat
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal News: Two Cops Suspended For Extorting Cash From Junior Doctor With ‘Love Jihad’ Threat

Bhopal News: Two Cops Suspended For Extorting Cash From Junior Doctor With ‘Love Jihad’ Threat

It is alleged that constable Matadeen of Tila Jamalpura police station and Head Constable Sunil of Habibganj police station Sunil were consuming liquor with two other persons at Kaliyasot dam. There was an argument between Dr. Mujeeb and the constables during which the cops asked doctor his name.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, December 02, 2025, 10:06 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: Two Cops Suspended For Extorting Cash From Junior Doctor With ‘Love Jihad’ Threat | representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Police commissioner Harinarayanachari Mishra on Tuesday suspended two constables for allegedly threatening to frame a junior doctor in a fake love jihad case and extorting Rs 5000 from him.

The action came after a protest and formal complaint lodged by Junior Doctors’ Association (JUDA).

According to complaint, a doctor at Gandhi medical College hospital Dr Mujeeb had gone to Kaliyasot Dam on November 28 with two women junior doctors. The area falls under the Chunabhatti police station while the suspended cops are posted at other police stations.

Read Also
MP News: Man Poses As TTE Onboard Jhelum Express, Extorts Cash From 'Waiting' Passengers On Pretext...
article-image

It is alleged that constable Matadeen of Tila Jamalpura police station and head constable at Habibganj police station were consuming liquor with two other persons at Kaliyasot dam. There was an argument between Dr Mujeeb and the constables, during which the cops asked doctor his name.

FPJ Shorts
Uttar Pradesh News: Agencies Uncover ₹2,000-Crore Illegal Cough Syrup Trade Spanning Multiple States; Lookout Notice Issued
Uttar Pradesh News: Agencies Uncover ₹2,000-Crore Illegal Cough Syrup Trade Spanning Multiple States; Lookout Notice Issued
Igatpuri Call Centre Scam: CBI Says Syndicate Operated ‘Moving Shadow’ Network Across 2 States; Was Senior Officer’s Transfer A Coincidence? (FPJ-Exclusive)
Igatpuri Call Centre Scam: CBI Says Syndicate Operated ‘Moving Shadow’ Network Across 2 States; Was Senior Officer’s Transfer A Coincidence? (FPJ-Exclusive)
Mumbai Crime: Dharavi Factory Owners Extorted By Fake BMC Officials; 1 Accused Arrested, 3 On Run
Mumbai Crime: Dharavi Factory Owners Extorted By Fake BMC Officials; 1 Accused Arrested, 3 On Run
Mumbai Crime: Dindoshi Sessions Court Sentences Auto-Rickshaw Driver To 10 Years Of Rigorous Imprisonment For Raping 62-Year-Old Woman In 2018
Mumbai Crime: Dindoshi Sessions Court Sentences Auto-Rickshaw Driver To 10 Years Of Rigorous Imprisonment For Raping 62-Year-Old Woman In 2018

It is alleged that the constables and their associates then told the women doctors that Mujeeb would be trapped them in Love Jihad. The doctor alleged that the cops and the other two men assaulted him.

The accused personnel further threatened to implicate him in a false case and extorted Rs 2500 in cash and another Rs 2500 via UPI, which was transferred to the account of constable Sunil’s friend.

Next day, JUDA reached Koh-e-Fiza police station and submitted a complaint. Following a protest, police commissioner handed over an inquiry to ACP Anjali Raghuvanshi.

Police commissioner Mishra said that prima facie the conduct of both constables was found suspicious leading to their suspension. He also said that the suspended cops were not posted at Chunabhatti police station where the incident took place.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal News: Two Cops Suspended For Extorting Cash From Junior Doctor With ‘Love Jihad’ Threat

Bhopal News: Two Cops Suspended For Extorting Cash From Junior Doctor With ‘Love Jihad’ Threat

Bhopal News: 24-Year-Old BCom Student Killed As SUV Overturns, 3 Injured

Bhopal News: 24-Year-Old BCom Student Killed As SUV Overturns, 3 Injured

MP News: ₹195 Crore Spent On Investors’ Meet, ₹34 Crore On CM Mohan Yadav’s Foreign Trips

MP News: ₹195 Crore Spent On Investors’ Meet, ₹34 Crore On CM Mohan Yadav’s Foreign Trips

MP News: Farmers Being Exploited In State, Says Former Minister Nakul Nath

MP News: Farmers Being Exploited In State, Says Former Minister Nakul Nath

MP News: Ministers’ Meeting With MLAs To Be Fixed, Party To Coordinate

MP News: Ministers’ Meeting With MLAs To Be Fixed, Party To Coordinate