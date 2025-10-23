MP News: Man Poses As TTE Onboard Jhelum Express, Extorts Cash From 'Waiting' Passengers On Pretext Of Seat Allotment -- VIDEO

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Passengers onboard Jhelum Express were duped by an imposter posing as a TTE (Travelling Ticket Examiner) on Thursday.

The video of the incident was recorded by a passenger, in which the man can be clearly seen openly convincing people and trying to take money from them in exchange for seats.

In the video, he approaches passengers with waiting tickets, promising them confirmed seats if they give him cash. The clip quickly went viral on the railway’s social media platforms.

Watch the video below :

According to information, the man, identified as Kamal Pandey, traveled without a ticket from Jhansi to Gwalior. He collected money from passengers, especially those with waiting tickets, promising them seats.

A passenger recorded a video of him and tagged the railway on social media.

After seeing the video, railway officials and the GRP took action. The fake TTE was caught in Gwalior red-handed. He claimed to be an army officer posted in Babina and was reportedly under the influence of drugs. Railway staff recovered ₹1,620 in cash from him, and an FIR has been registered.

The investigation was carried out by the Chief Ticket Inspector and RPF staff in the general and differently-abled coaches.

Officials have asked passengers to be alert and check the ID of any uniformed staff during ticket inspections.

This is not the first time fake TTEs have cheated passengers. Similar incidents were reported in 2023 at Gwalior Railway Station.

Scams like these increase during festival times. Passengers are urged to report suspicious people immediately to the railway helpline at 139.