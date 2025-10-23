MP News: BJP Announces New Madhya Pradesh Team Under State President Hemant Khandelwal | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh BJP on Thursday announced the new team of state party president Hemant Khandelwal.

In the new team, Lata Wankhede, Sumer Solanki, Gaurav Randive and Rahul Kothari have been appointed as state general secretaries.

Women representatives from Chhatarpur district, Nandita Pathak has been appointed state vice president, while Archana Singh has been made state minister.

The list is said to have an organisational balance, caste diversity and regional representation.

In the new team, two MPs - Sumer Singh Solanki and Lata Wankhede, and 2 MLAs - Prabhuram Chaudhary and Manisha Singh (both considered close to Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia) - have been appointed as vice presidents.

Senior leader Ranbir Singh Rawat, who earlier served as general secretary, has also been elevated to the same post.

All 4 general secretaries - Lata Wankhede, Sumer Solanki, Rahul Kothari, and Gaurav Randive - are new faces, reflecting an effort to bring fresh energy into the party’s organisation.

Other key appointments include:

Vice Presidents: Ranbir Singh Rawat, Kantdev Singh, Shailendra Barua, Prabhuram Chaudhary, Manisha Singh, Dr. Nandita Pathak, Surendra Sharma, Nishant Khare, and Prabhulal Jatav.

Ministers: Rajneesh Agrawal, Lokendra Parashar, Jaydeep Patel, Kshitij Bhatt, Sangeeta Soni, Rajendra Singh, Archana Singh, Rajo Malviya, and Babita Parmar.

Treasurer: Akhilesh Jain

Office Secretary: Shyam Mahajan

Media In-charge: Ashish Usha Agrawal

Morcha (Front) Heads:

Kisan Morcha: Jaipal Singh Chawla

SC Morcha: Bhagwan Singh Parmar

ST Morcha: Pankaj Tekam

OBC Morcha: Pawan Patidar

Political observers have described Khandelwal’s team as “balanced and inclusive,” noting that it provides fair representation to SC, ST, and OBC communities, along with experienced leaders and Scindia loyalists.

However, the absence of any Muslim representative in the new executive has drawn attention.

Analysts believe Khandelwal’s focus on new and energetic faces indicates his intent to build a dynamic team that will play a crucial role in preparing for the 2028 Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections.