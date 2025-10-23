Bhopal News: BMC Accused Of ‘Showcase Cleaning’ Near AQI Stations |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Post-Diwali smog has left several areas of the state capital choking with ‘very poor’ air quality, as the AQI crossed 200 and even 300 in several localities.

While the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) claimed to be spraying water citywide to reduce pollution, environmentalists have alleged that the civic body focused its cleaning efforts only near AQI monitoring stations to create an illusion of improvement.

According to reports, BMC’s fogging machines and jet sprays were frequently seen around the Environment Complex, TT Nagar, and the collectorate - the three main AQI monitoring points.

Even after 24-hour continuous water spraying near the key AQI stations, pollution levels remained high, exposing the city’s persistent air quality crisis and raising questions about the effectiveness and intent of the BMC’s pollution control drive.

Despite deploying over two dozen of water tankers, foggers and jet sprays in multiple zones including Arera Colony, Bairagarh, Shahpura, MP Nagar and Kolar air quality showed little improvement.

20 areas turn pollution hotspots

The 20 identified pollution hotspots include Subhash Nagar Vishram Ghat, Govindpura, Hoshangabad Road, MP Nagar Police Station area, Kolar Police Station area, Bhopal Railway Station, Bairagarh Cloth Market, Jyoti Talkies, Lalghati, Bagh Sewania, JK Road, Karond Square, and MANIT Square, among others.

Environmentalist Nitin Saxena said, “It looks like the municipal corporation was more concerned about lowering the readings than cleaning the air. AQI is expected to worsen again after the upcoming Ekadashi celebrations.”

Water spraying covers 50% city areas

BMC officials refuted the claims and said that soon after Diwali, water-spraying machines covered over 50% of city areas. The machines are still operating in the remaining parts, they added.