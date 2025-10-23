 MP News: Leaders Vying For Political Posts Adjusted In Organisation; Many Are Waiting For Appointments In Corporations And Boards
Those who have not found a place on the list of office-bearers are set to lobby for appointments in corporations and boards

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, October 23, 2025, 10:41 PM IST
MP News: Leaders Vying For Political Posts Adjusted In Organisation; Many Are Waiting For Appointments In Corporations And Boards | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Speculations about political appointments have started soon after the release of the names of office-bearers of the BJP organisation on Thursday.

Those who have not found a place on the list of office-bearers are set to lobby for appointments in corporations and boards. According to sources, the party may start political appointments after the Bihar election.

Some of the leaders, vying for appointments in corporations and boards, have been included in the organisation. Chairman of Pathya Pustak Nigam, Shailendra Barua, has been made vice president of the organisation.

Gaurav Randive, who was lobbying for the post of Indore Development Authority, has been made general secretary. Similarly, Lokendra Parashar and Jaideep Patel were also considered as claimants for political appointments.

The names of office-bearers have been announced, but the names of the members of the executive committee are yet to be declared. Afterwards, spokespersons will be appointed afresh. Appointments will also be made in various cells.

The party is yet to appoint office-bearers for some wings considered important in the BJP. Many senior leaders of the party and the organisation are busy in the Bihar election.

Organisational general secretary Hitanand Sharma is working for the Bihar election. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will also campaign for the party in that state.

So, the party will be able to make rest of the appointments in the organisation, including the political ones, in December.

