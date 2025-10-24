MP News: 14-Year-Old Girl Elopes With 18-Year-Old Boy From Rajasthan To Marry; Both Rescued In Guna

MP News: 14-Year-Old Girl, 18-Year-Old Boy Who Eloped From Rajasthan To Marry, Rescued In Guna | DB

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): A 14-year-old girl and her 18-year-old lover, who eloped from Rajasthan to get married, were rescued safely and reunited with their families from Madhya Pradesh's Guna.

According to reports, Superintendent of Police Ankit Soni had directed the subordinate police forces to conduct effective night patrols in their respective areas to curb thefts in the district.

Following the directive, the Guna police were conducting night patrols with utmost vigilance and caution. During one such patrolling, Chanchauda police found the boy and the girl sitting together by the roadside at night.

Interrogation revealed that the minors had run away from home to get married without telling their families. After this, the police took them under their protection and inquired about their families.

Minors handed over to Rajasthan Police for further action

After the cops confirmed their identities, both their families along with the concerned Rajasthan police station were informed about their whereabouts. Following this, the Rajasthan Police and the families arrived at the Chanchauda police station.

Chanchauda Police Station in-charge, TI Manoj Mehra and the police staff formally handed them over to the Rajasthan Police in front of their families for further action.