MP News: Man Stabs Brother, Sister-In-Law To Death Over Property Dispute In Jabalpur; Disturbing VIDEO Surfaces

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A man and his wife were allegedly stabbed to death by his own brother over a property dispute in Jabalpur on Friday.

The disturbing attack was caught on CCTV camera, showing him repeatedly stabbing his brother in broad daylight while bystanders stood in shock.

His sister-in-law tried to intervene and stop him, but he continued stabbing without stopping, killing both on the spot.

Watch the CCTV clip below :

#WATCH | MP: Man Drags Elder Brother & Wife Out Of The House, St*bs Them Over Property Dispute In Jabalpur#Jabalpur #MadhyaPradesh #MPNews pic.twitter.com/rWMNEvdenG — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) October 24, 2025

According to police, the accused Bablu Choudhary and his elder brother Sanjay Choudhary had been fighting over their ancestral property for years.

On Bhai Dooj, the two had a heated argument but later made peace after family intervention.

However, the dispute flared up again on Friday morning when Sanjay decided to build a wall to divide the property.

In a fit of rage, Bablu first attacked his sister-in-law Babita Choudhary with a knife inside the house.

When his brother tried to intervene, Bablu chased him onto the street and stabbed him multiple times. Both victims died on the spot.

The incident has spread fear and anger in the locality. Police from Ghamapur station have launched an investigation and are currently searching for the absconding accused, Bablu Choudhary.

With inputs from FP news service