 MP News: Man Stabs Brother, Sister-In-Law To Death Over Property Dispute In Jabalpur; Disturbing VIDEO Surfaces
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Man Stabs Brother, Sister-In-Law To Death Over Property Dispute In Jabalpur; Disturbing VIDEO Surfaces

MP News: Man Stabs Brother, Sister-In-Law To Death Over Property Dispute In Jabalpur; Disturbing VIDEO Surfaces

In a fit of rage, Bablu first attacked his sister-in-law Babita Choudhary with a knife inside the house.

Harshita RawatUpdated: Friday, October 24, 2025, 04:33 PM IST
article-image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A man and his wife were allegedly stabbed to death by his own brother over a property dispute in Jabalpur on Friday.

The disturbing attack was caught on CCTV camera, showing him repeatedly stabbing his brother in broad daylight while bystanders stood in shock.

His sister-in-law tried to intervene and stop him, but he continued stabbing without stopping, killing both on the spot.

Watch the CCTV clip below :

FPJ Shorts
'No Words To Express Our Grief': Amitabh Bachchan Mourns Adman Piyush Pandey's Death
'No Words To Express Our Grief': Amitabh Bachchan Mourns Adman Piyush Pandey's Death
Karnataka High Court Seeks Report On RSS Plea To Hold Foot March In Chittapur, Hearing Adjourned To October 30
Karnataka High Court Seeks Report On RSS Plea To Hold Foot March In Chittapur, Hearing Adjourned To October 30
Central Railway To Run Special AC Superfast Trains Between Mumbai & Nagpur This Weekend
Central Railway To Run Special AC Superfast Trains Between Mumbai & Nagpur This Weekend
'I'm Very Upset': Baseer Ali's Mom Claims Nehal Chudasama Manipulated Farhana Bhatt, Says Both Are Taking Advantage Of His Innocence
'I'm Very Upset': Baseer Ali's Mom Claims Nehal Chudasama Manipulated Farhana Bhatt, Says Both Are Taking Advantage Of His Innocence

According to police, the accused Bablu Choudhary and his elder brother Sanjay Choudhary had been fighting over their ancestral property for years.

On Bhai Dooj, the two had a heated argument but later made peace after family intervention.

However, the dispute flared up again on Friday morning when Sanjay decided to build a wall to divide the property.

Read Also
MP News: 'Ghar Mein Ghus Kar Ladli Behno Ki Izzat...,' Dalit Women Accuse Upper Caste Thakurs Of...
article-image

In a fit of rage, Bablu first attacked his sister-in-law Babita Choudhary with a knife inside the house.

When his brother tried to intervene, Bablu chased him onto the street and stabbed him multiple times. Both victims died on the spot.

The incident has spread fear and anger in the locality. Police from Ghamapur station have launched an investigation and are currently searching for the absconding accused, Bablu Choudhary.

With inputs from FP news service

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Viral Video Shows Female Bouncers Thrashing Men With 'Belt' At Chhatarpur Funfair; Locals...

MP News: Viral Video Shows Female Bouncers Thrashing Men With 'Belt' At Chhatarpur Funfair; Locals...

MP News: 'Our Suicide Note Is Ready,' Newly Married Couple Gives 48-Hour Ultimatum To Police After...

MP News: 'Our Suicide Note Is Ready,' Newly Married Couple Gives 48-Hour Ultimatum To Police After...

MP News: Carbide Gun Victim Count Doubles To 36 In 2 Days In Gwalior; Manufacturer Arrested

MP News: Carbide Gun Victim Count Doubles To 36 In 2 Days In Gwalior; Manufacturer Arrested

MP News: Miscreants Set-Up Fire At Mosque In Chhatarpur; 2 Detained, 6 Booked

MP News: Miscreants Set-Up Fire At Mosque In Chhatarpur; 2 Detained, 6 Booked

MP News: Man Stabs Brother, Sister-In-Law To Death Over Property Dispute In Jabalpur; Disturbing...

MP News: Man Stabs Brother, Sister-In-Law To Death Over Property Dispute In Jabalpur; Disturbing...