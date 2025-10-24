MP News: Carbide Gun Victim Count Doubles To 36 In 2 Days In Gwalior; Manufacturer Arrested

MP News: Carbide Gun Victim Count Rises To 36 In 48 Hours In Gwalior; Manufacturer Arrested | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The number of ‘carbide gun’ victims almost doubled from 19 to 36 in 48 hours in Madhya Pradesh Gwalior, as reported on Friday.

The data came from 3 hospitals of Gwalior Including Jay Arogya Hospital, District Hospital and Birla & Rajan Jyoti Netralaya.

Cornea damaged

Doctors said that many of the injured have suffered serious eye damage. In 8 cases, the injuries were severe, and in 4 people, the cornea was completely burned.

Doctors have performed surgeries, but it will take at least a week to know whether their eyesight will return.

Following the incidents, Gwalior Collector has imposed a ban under Section 163 on the purchase and sale of carbide guns.

Shahid Ali arrested

Acting on the order, police conducted raids and arrested Shahid Ali, who was allegedly manufacturing and selling the guns from the Jharu Wala Mohalla area under Inderganj police station limits.

An FIR has been registered against 2 accused.

Victims, including children and women, said the explosive toy gun has taken away their eyesight and demanded strict action against those who made and sold it.

The carbide gun, which costs just ₹100 - ₹200 in local markets, has become a dangerous trend.

The gun uses calcium carbide, which produces acetylene gas when mixed with water. The gas ignites and explodes within seconds, causing burns and serious injuries to the eyes and face.

Authorities have now banned the sale, purchase and use of these guns, but the action came only after dozens of people were injured.

It remains to be seen whether the administration’s crackdown will completely remove this hazardous toy from the market.