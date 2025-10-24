 MP News: 'Our Suicide Note Is Ready,' Newly Married Couple Gives 48-Hour Ultimatum To Police After Woman's Family Attacks In-Laws-- VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: 'Our Suicide Note Is Ready,' Newly Married Couple Gives 48-Hour Ultimatum To Police After Woman's Family Attacks In-Laws-- VIDEO

MP News: 'Our Suicide Note Is Ready,' Newly Married Couple Gives 48-Hour Ultimatum To Police After Woman's Family Attacks In-Laws-- VIDEO

The couple said they filed several written complaints at the Manpur police station, asking for protection, but no action was taken.

Harshita RawatUpdated: Friday, October 24, 2025, 05:43 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A newly married couple from Sheopur has threatened to kill themselves if police fails to take action against her family in Indore. The duo eloped to get married. The woman said that her family in Sheopur was repeatedly attacking her in-laws after they married against their wishes.

The couple has given a 48-hour ultimatum to police, seeking strict action against her family. She further emphasised that their suicide rode is ready if police doesn't intervene.

In a video shared online, the woman can be heard saying, “Agar Manpur police do din ke andar koi karvahi nahi karti hai, toh main aur mere pati suicide kar lenge. Main suicide letter SP ko aur social media par bhej dungi.” (If the Manpur police do not take action within two days, my husband and I will commit suicide. I will send the suicide note to the SP and post it on social media.)

Watch the video below :

FPJ Shorts
Haryana Hikes DA, DR To 58% For Employees, Pensioners
Haryana Hikes DA, DR To 58% For Employees, Pensioners
Mumbai News: Tata Memorial Centre Trial Shows Low-Cost Carboplatin Boosts Survival In Triple-Negative Breast Cancer
Mumbai News: Tata Memorial Centre Trial Shows Low-Cost Carboplatin Boosts Survival In Triple-Negative Breast Cancer
Fake Spiritual Centre In Mysuru Used For Sex Determination, Female Foetus Termination
Fake Spiritual Centre In Mysuru Used For Sex Determination, Female Foetus Termination
Supreme Court To Hear BMC Plea For Cutting More Trees For Goregaon–Mulund Link Road Project On October 27
Supreme Court To Hear BMC Plea For Cutting More Trees For Goregaon–Mulund Link Road Project On October 27

According to reports, the couple married against their families’ wishes and later moved to Indore.

Since then, the woman’s relatives have allegedly been threatening and harassing the man’s family, entering their house, attacking them, and issuing death threats.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here | Mental Health Helplines

The couple said they filed several written complaints at the Manpur police station, asking for protection, but no action was taken.

Read Also
Bhopal News: Bajrang Dal Members Break Into Private Diwali Party, Chant ‘Jai Shree Ram’ And...
article-image

They also accused the station in-charge, Pappu Yadav, of ignoring their pleas.

Frustrated and fearing for their lives, the couple released the video message, which has now gone viral.

The case has raised serious questions about police inaction and accountability in Manpur.

With inputs from FP news service

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: 'Our Suicide Note Is Ready,' Newly Married Couple Gives 48-Hour Ultimatum To Police After...

MP News: 'Our Suicide Note Is Ready,' Newly Married Couple Gives 48-Hour Ultimatum To Police After...

MP News: Carbide Gun Victim Count Doubles To 36 In 2 Days In Gwalior; Manufacturer Arrested

MP News: Carbide Gun Victim Count Doubles To 36 In 2 Days In Gwalior; Manufacturer Arrested

MP News: Miscreants Set-Up Fire At Mosque In Chhatarpur; 2 Detained, 6 Booked

MP News: Miscreants Set-Up Fire At Mosque In Chhatarpur; 2 Detained, 6 Booked

MP News: Man Stabs Brother, Sister-In-Law To Death Over Property Dispute In Jabalpur; Disturbing...

MP News: Man Stabs Brother, Sister-In-Law To Death Over Property Dispute In Jabalpur; Disturbing...

Bihar Elections 2025: 'Sirf Chehra Badalne Se....' Union Minister Virendra Khatik Takes Dig After...

Bihar Elections 2025: 'Sirf Chehra Badalne Se....' Union Minister Virendra Khatik Takes Dig After...