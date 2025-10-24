MP News: 'Our Suicide Note Is Ready,' Newly Married Couple Gives 48-Hour Ultimatum To Police After Woman's Family Attacks In-Laws-- VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A newly married couple from Sheopur has threatened to kill themselves if police fails to take action against her family in Indore. The duo eloped to get married. The woman said that her family in Sheopur was repeatedly attacking her in-laws after they married against their wishes.

The couple has given a 48-hour ultimatum to police, seeking strict action against her family. She further emphasised that their suicide rode is ready if police doesn't intervene.

In a video shared online, the woman can be heard saying, “Agar Manpur police do din ke andar koi karvahi nahi karti hai, toh main aur mere pati suicide kar lenge. Main suicide letter SP ko aur social media par bhej dungi.” (If the Manpur police do not take action within two days, my husband and I will commit suicide. I will send the suicide note to the SP and post it on social media.)

Watch the video below :

Sheopur: Newly Wed Couple Thre*tens To End Lives Within 48 Hours; Woman Says Her Family Is Constantly Ass*ulting Husband's Kin#MadhyaPradesh #MPNews #Sheopur pic.twitter.com/HluJ3mpSra — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) October 24, 2025

According to reports, the couple married against their families’ wishes and later moved to Indore.

Since then, the woman’s relatives have allegedly been threatening and harassing the man’s family, entering their house, attacking them, and issuing death threats.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here | Mental Health Helplines

The couple said they filed several written complaints at the Manpur police station, asking for protection, but no action was taken.

They also accused the station in-charge, Pappu Yadav, of ignoring their pleas.

Frustrated and fearing for their lives, the couple released the video message, which has now gone viral.

The case has raised serious questions about police inaction and accountability in Manpur.

With inputs from FP news service