 MP News: Gadkari Reviews 61 National Highway Projects Of Madhya Pradesh
Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, January 06, 2026, 12:13 AM IST
MP News: Gadkari Reviews 61 National Highway Projects Of Madhya Pradesh | Fp Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari reviewed implementation stages of 61 National Highway projects of Madhya Pradesh in Delhi on Monday. He instructed to complete pending projects timely. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and PWD Minister Rakesh Singh attended the review meeting.

Pending projects related to National Highways remained the main focus of the meeting. These projects are delayed due to various reasons including land acquisition, forest or environment permission. Gadkari stressed that pending projects must be completed on time.

He reviewed progress of Khandwa bypass, Jabalpur ring road, Indore, Harda and Rewa bypass projects and gave necessary instructions.

Gadkari said that instead of cutting trees for road projects, tree transplant should be done using modern techniques. He said that roads related to toll tax must have superior quality and stern action should be taken against toll operators in case of substandard work. Roads proposed under Simhastha 2028 should also be completed within a fixed timeline.

Expressing satisfaction over progress on Madhya Pradesh projects, he emphasised quality in road construction and patchwork. He also reviewed beautification, bridge construction and block spot rectification of national highway projects. It was informed that no NHAI project in the state has been pending for more than three years.

The meeting also discussed proposed projects to strengthen road connectivity. Madhya Pradesh currently has more than 9,300 km of National Highway roads.

