 MP News: Harda Collector Orders Inspection Of Water Tanks
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Harda Collector Orders Inspection Of Water Tanks

MP News: Harda Collector Orders Inspection Of Water Tanks

Other directives included creating awareness among farmers on stubble management for the rabi season, improving performance of the Women and Child Development Department on the Poshan Tracker, preventing school dropouts, and ensuring quality in road construction projects. The Collector also took serious note of traffic congestion in Ghanta Ghar

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, January 06, 2026, 09:24 AM IST
article-image
MP News: Harda Collector Orders Inspection Of Water Tanks | FP Photo

Harda (Madhya Pradesh): Harda Collector Siddharth Jain on Monday in the wake of deaths and infections caused by contaminated water in Indore, issued strict instructions to ensure drinking water safety across the district.

During a TL meeting, he directed all Sub-Divisional Revenue Officers to inspect the cleaning of drinking water storage tanks and obtain certificates from Chief Municipal Officers confirming proper sanitation.

Read Also
Bhopal Power Cut January 6: Power Supply Will Be Affected In MLA Residence Area, Pragati Parisar,...
article-image

The Collector asked to maintain a safe distance between drinking water and sewer lines and ordered to separate them where they run close to each other. Municipal officials were instructed to ensure there is no chance of sewage mixing with drinking water.

Other directives included creating awareness among farmers on stubble management for rabi season, improving performance of the Women and Child Development Department on Poshan Tracker, preventing school dropouts, and ensuring quality in road construction projects. The Collector also took serious note of traffic congestion in Ghanta Ghar area and poor grievance redressal on the CM Helpline, warning of action against erring officials.

FPJ Shorts
Holocaust Survivor Eva Schloss, Anne Frank's Stepsister, Dies At 96
Holocaust Survivor Eva Schloss, Anne Frank's Stepsister, Dies At 96
Delcy Rodriguez Sworn In As Venezuela's Acting President After Maduro's Capture
Delcy Rodriguez Sworn In As Venezuela's Acting President After Maduro's Capture
Is Kartik Aaryan, 35, Dating A UK-Based Teen? Actor Unfollows Her On Instagram After Beach Photos From Goa Vacation Go Viral
Is Kartik Aaryan, 35, Dating A UK-Based Teen? Actor Unfollows Her On Instagram After Beach Photos From Goa Vacation Go Viral
Who Is Sophie Shine? Shikhar Dhawan Set To Marry Long-Term Irish Girlfriend In Delhi On THIS Date
Who Is Sophie Shine? Shikhar Dhawan Set To Marry Long-Term Irish Girlfriend In Delhi On THIS Date

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Harda Collector Orders Inspection Of Water Tanks

MP News: Harda Collector Orders Inspection Of Water Tanks

MP News: Gadkari Reviews 61 National Highway Projects Of Madhya Pradesh

MP News: Gadkari Reviews 61 National Highway Projects Of Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal News: Forest Department Calls For Action After Elephant Deaths Due To Electricity Wires

Bhopal News: Forest Department Calls For Action After Elephant Deaths Due To Electricity Wires

MP News: Officers Of Important Wings Overloaded, Impact Work

MP News: Officers Of Important Wings Overloaded, Impact Work

Bhopal News: Elderly Man Cheated For Special Medicine In Narmadapuram

Bhopal News: Elderly Man Cheated For Special Medicine In Narmadapuram