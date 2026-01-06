MP News: Harda Collector Orders Inspection Of Water Tanks | FP Photo

Harda (Madhya Pradesh): Harda Collector Siddharth Jain on Monday in the wake of deaths and infections caused by contaminated water in Indore, issued strict instructions to ensure drinking water safety across the district.

During a TL meeting, he directed all Sub-Divisional Revenue Officers to inspect the cleaning of drinking water storage tanks and obtain certificates from Chief Municipal Officers confirming proper sanitation.

The Collector asked to maintain a safe distance between drinking water and sewer lines and ordered to separate them where they run close to each other. Municipal officials were instructed to ensure there is no chance of sewage mixing with drinking water.

Other directives included creating awareness among farmers on stubble management for rabi season, improving performance of the Women and Child Development Department on Poshan Tracker, preventing school dropouts, and ensuring quality in road construction projects. The Collector also took serious note of traffic congestion in Ghanta Ghar area and poor grievance redressal on the CM Helpline, warning of action against erring officials.