Bhopal Power Cut January 6: Power Supply Will Be Affected In MLA Residence Area, Pragati Parisar, Ajanta Complex & More Check Full List

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Residents of several parts of Bhopal will face a power cut on January 6, 2026, due to departmental work.

The electricity supply will remain suspended in different areas for a few hours as maintenance and related work is scheduled by the power department. People have been advised to plan their day accordingly.

Area: Pragati Parisar and all nearby areas

Time: 10:00 am to 4:00 pm

Area: MLA Residence area and all nearby localities

Time: 10:00 am to 4:00 pm

Area: Labour Colony, Ajanta Complex, Apsara Complex, Ravidas Nagar, Shanti Nagar, Bharat Nagar, Karmaveer Nagar, Raj Samrat, Bhawani Nagar and nearby areas

Time: 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm

Area: Abbas Nagar, Nayi Basti, Sector-5, Mahaveer Basti, Gulab Wali DP, Gram Gondarmou and nearby areas

Time: 10:00 am to 2:00 pm

Area: Abbas Nagar, RKDF, Abbas Nagar Masjid area

Time: 10:00 am to 2:00 pm

Area: Khajuri Gaon, Gurjar Apartment, Sai Sparsh-2, Palak Vihar, 11 Meel Petrol Pump area, Shivlok Phase-4, Regal Kalash

Time: 10:00 am to 4:00 pm

Area: DK-2, DK-1 Danish Kunj, 10 Dukan Area, Fine Campus, Hare Krishna Homes and nearby areas

Time: 10:00 am to 2:30 pm

The power department said the outage is necessary to complete departmental work and improve services. Residents are requested to cooperate and take necessary precautions during the power cut hours.