Bhopal News: Government Railway Police Nabs Repeat Offender, Recovers Stolen Valuables Worth ₹1.5 Lakh

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Government Railway Police (GRP), Bhopal, on Sunday arrested a cunning repeat offender and recovered stolen goods worth approximately Rs 1.5 lakh in a theft case registered at Bhopal Railway Station.

The accused was apprehended while attempting to sell the stolen items. Police revealed that he is a drug addict with a history of multiple theft cases. The crime involved stealing a backpack from a sleeping passenger at the railway station.

A case has been registered under the relevant section of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The complaint was lodged by Shrikant Kumar, a resident of Siwan, Bihar, who reported that his bag containing gold and silver ornaments, wristwatches, a mobile phone, and documents was stolen while he was asleep with his family after arriving at Bhopal on the Gondwana Express on December 13, 2025.

Superintendent of Police (Railways) Rahul Kumar Lodha said that a special team was formed, using CCTV footage, the accused Aman Khan and Sameer were identified and arrested near the Western Railway Colony bridge.

Recovered items include a gold mangalsutra, gold earrings, a gold nose ring, silver anklets, silver chains, silver toe rings, two wristwatches, and a mobile phone.

Police said that accused Aman Khan, who was declared absconder in another GRP case, has multiple criminal cases registered against him and has been produced before the court.