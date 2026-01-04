Bhopal News: Thermal Ablation Device For Cervical Cancer Treatment At District Hospitals | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): National Health Mission (NHM) will provide state-of -the art thermal ablation devices at district hospitals in the state for cervical cancer elimination. This machine will act as a strong shield in fight against cervical cancer, preventing the disease from becoming serious.

According to medical experts, this device will allow for the burning and destruction of small lumps, abnormal cells, or pre-cancerous lesions developing in the cervix at the initial stage and disease will be eliminated before it progresses beyond the initial stage. This will save patients from painful and expensive procedures in the future, such as radiation therapy, chemotherapy, or major surgeries like hysterectomy. This new system will particularly benefit women in rural areas, saving them both time and money.

Receiving treatment at the local level will save them both time and money. It will also reduce the unnecessary burden on larger medical institutions. Screening facilities are currently being prioritized at primary and community health centres where women doctors are posted, so that patients feel comfortable.

NHM director Dr Saloni Sidana said,"With thermal ablation device, treatment of pre-cancerous cases will be possible at the district level. Patients will be referred to higher centres only in serious cases.