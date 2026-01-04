 Bhopal News: Thermal Ablation Device For Cervical Cancer Treatment At District Hospitals
Staff Reporter

Updated: Sunday, January 04, 2026, 07:29 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): National Health Mission (NHM) will provide state-of -the art thermal ablation devices at district hospitals in the state for cervical cancer elimination. This machine will act as a strong shield in fight against cervical cancer, preventing the disease from becoming serious.

