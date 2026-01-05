Bhopal Weather Update: Dense Fog Grips The City & It's Surrounding Areas; IMD Issues Orange Alert| Visuals Surface

Bhopal Weather | FP Photo

Bhopal: Weather conditions in Madhya Pradesh have changed with the start of the New Year. Cold mornings and nights are continuing in many parts of the state, while daytime temperatures are slowly rising. People are feeling strong cold winds early in the day, but afternoons are becoming more comfortable. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), numerous regions of India are experiencing cool weather conditions due to the snowfall that has intensified in the Himalayan region. Temperatures are expected to dip further in many parts, especially in the Northern regions of India.

Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh: Dense fog blankets large parts of the city, significantly reducing visibility pic.twitter.com/01JaD98VXf — IANS (@ians_india) January 5, 2026

Bhopal weather

The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be around 9 degrees Celsius and 21 degrees Celsius, respectively. The wind is likely to blow at a speed of 10 Km/h, and the humidity is likely to be around 54 per cent. Mornings remain chilly with light fog in some areas in Bhopal. Night temperatures will remain low, but bright sunshine during the day brings some relief. Apart from Madhya Pradesh's capital city, Indore is also experiencing cold mornings, though daytime weather is pleasant.

#WATCH Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav says, "Winter season is ongoing. During such times, we have made efforts to help people living in the open by distributing blankets. I have come here to check the arrangements in the 'rain basera' run by the municipal… https://t.co/9EMzKgt94b pic.twitter.com/yb8OOaNBFz — ANI (@ANI) January 4, 2026

An Orange alert in these regions

As dense fog grips over many parts of Madhya Pradesh, the IMD has issued an orange alert in numerous regions, including Bhopal, Gwalior, Chambal, Bundelkhand, Chhatarpur, Vidisha, Muraina, Rewa, Singrauli, Damoh, Indore, Satna, Katni, Sagar, Ujjain, Rajghat, and Datiya, among others.

IMD advisory

The weather department has urged citizens to stay warm, limit early-morning outdoor activities, and take necessary health precautions. Children, the elderly, and people with respiratory conditions are particularly vulnerable during this period.

Mandsaur, Madhya Pradesh: Visibility reduced to 10–20 feet due to dense fog in Mandsaur. Temperatures fell to around 7°C, affecting traffic and daily life across the city pic.twitter.com/uvXEWhbIDt — IANS (@ians_india) January 4, 2026

Cold wave in other regions of India

A severe cold wave continues to affect several parts of North India, bringing temperatures well below normal. The weather department said that Haryana, Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Jammu & Kashmir, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, West Bengal, Nagaland, and Manipur are also likely to experience icy winds blowing from the Himalayas, resulting in chilly mornings and sharp nighttime drops.