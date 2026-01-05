 Bhopal Weather Update: Dense Fog Grips The City & It's Surrounding Areas; IMD Issues Orange Alert| Visuals Surface
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal Weather Update: Dense Fog Grips The City & It's Surrounding Areas; IMD Issues Orange Alert| Visuals Surface

Bhopal Weather Update: Dense Fog Grips The City & It's Surrounding Areas; IMD Issues Orange Alert| Visuals Surface

The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be around 9 degrees Celsius and 21 degrees Celsius, respectively. The wind is likely to blow at a speed of 10 Km/h, and the humidity is likely to be around 54 per cent. Mornings remain chilly with light fog in some areas in Bhopal.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Monday, January 05, 2026, 10:41 AM IST
article-image
Bhopal Weather | FP Photo

Bhopal: Weather conditions in Madhya Pradesh have changed with the start of the New Year. Cold mornings and nights are continuing in many parts of the state, while daytime temperatures are slowly rising. People are feeling strong cold winds early in the day, but afternoons are becoming more comfortable. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), numerous regions of India are experiencing cool weather conditions due to the snowfall that has intensified in the Himalayan region. Temperatures are expected to dip further in many parts, especially in the Northern regions of India.

Bhopal weather

The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be around 9 degrees Celsius and 21 degrees Celsius, respectively. The wind is likely to blow at a speed of 10 Km/h, and the humidity is likely to be around 54 per cent. Mornings remain chilly with light fog in some areas in Bhopal. Night temperatures will remain low, but bright sunshine during the day brings some relief. Apart from Madhya Pradesh's capital city, Indore is also experiencing cold mornings, though daytime weather is pleasant.

An Orange alert in these regions

FPJ Shorts
Bhopal Weather Update: Dense Fog Grips The City & It's Surrounding Areas; IMD Issues Orange Alert| Visuals Surface
Bhopal Weather Update: Dense Fog Grips The City & It's Surrounding Areas; IMD Issues Orange Alert| Visuals Surface
Bajaj Auto Says Venezuela Exports Under 1% Amid Maduro Capture Crisis
Bajaj Auto Says Venezuela Exports Under 1% Amid Maduro Capture Crisis
Rohit Sharma's Angry Reaction To Overzealous Fans Sparks Online Buzz; Video Goes Viral
Rohit Sharma's Angry Reaction To Overzealous Fans Sparks Online Buzz; Video Goes Viral
'This Isn't Funny': Google Engineer Jaana Dogan Stunned As Claude AI Tool Builds In One Hour What Took Team A Year
'This Isn't Funny': Google Engineer Jaana Dogan Stunned As Claude AI Tool Builds In One Hour What Took Team A Year

As dense fog grips over many parts of Madhya Pradesh, the IMD has issued an orange alert in numerous regions, including Bhopal, Gwalior, Chambal, Bundelkhand, Chhatarpur, Vidisha, Muraina, Rewa, Singrauli, Damoh, Indore, Satna, Katni, Sagar, Ujjain, Rajghat, and Datiya, among others.

IMD advisory

The weather department has urged citizens to stay warm, limit early-morning outdoor activities, and take necessary health precautions. Children, the elderly, and people with respiratory conditions are particularly vulnerable during this period.

Read Also
Mumbai Weather Update For Jan 5, 2026: Clear Skies Give Way To Smog As City's Air Quality Slips Back...
article-image

Cold wave in other regions of India

A severe cold wave continues to affect several parts of North India, bringing temperatures well below normal. The weather department said that Haryana, Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Jammu & Kashmir, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, West Bengal, Nagaland, and Manipur are also likely to experience icy winds blowing from the Himalayas, resulting in chilly mornings and sharp nighttime drops.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal Weather Update: Dense Fog Grips The City & It's Surrounding Areas; IMD Issues Orange Alert|...

Bhopal Weather Update: Dense Fog Grips The City & It's Surrounding Areas; IMD Issues Orange Alert|...

Madhya Pradesh January 5, 2026, Weather Updates: Thick Blanket Of Fog Covers State, Visibility...

Madhya Pradesh January 5, 2026, Weather Updates: Thick Blanket Of Fog Covers State, Visibility...

MP News: Chief Minister Mohan Yadav To Attend Tie Global Summit In Jaipur

MP News: Chief Minister Mohan Yadav To Attend Tie Global Summit In Jaipur

Overhead In Bhopal: Bid For Rehabilitation; Concern For Posting; Name Decided; Changing Tune & More

Overhead In Bhopal: Bid For Rehabilitation; Concern For Posting; Name Decided; Changing Tune & More

Bhopal News: 32-Year-Old Patient Dies, Kin Vandalise Akshay Heart Hospital

Bhopal News: 32-Year-Old Patient Dies, Kin Vandalise Akshay Heart Hospital