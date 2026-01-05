Bhopal News: Forest Department Calls For Action After Elephant Deaths Due To Electricity Wires | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Head of Forest Force (HoFF), V. N. Ambade, has written to the Chief Conservator of Forest (Regional) of Shahdol and Rewa circles and called for a review of the height of present and proposed electricity lines as per set parameters and urged that the work be done by keeping movement of elephants in mind.

The sensitive areas should be identified and correctional measures should be taken.

Before 2018, there was no record of regular movement of elephants in Shahdol and Rewa circles. Hence, the movement of elephants in the area was not considered while laying down electricity lines.

However in recent years, regular movements of elephants has been recorded in Shahdol and Rewa circles. There have been instances of elephants dying after reportedly coming in touch with electricity lines.

Ambade stated that it should be ensured that no more elephant deaths occur in the future due to electricity lines. In any such case, the responsibility will be fixed and stern action will be taken, he stated in the letter.

A forest officer of Shahdol division, Shradha Pandre told the Free Press that since one and a half years ago, a herd of elephants has settled in the jungles near Bansagar dam in north Shahdol area and now their count is more than 20. They are even giving birth to offspring. These elephants come towards the fields during the rabi season. All of them have come from Chhattisgarh and made Shahdol region as their home, she added.

In the past, an elephant died after coming in touch with an electricity line in Anupur and another died in Katni. Pandre was of the view that the local residents say that the movement of elephants can be traced back to almost 100 years ago and that elephants have a strong memory of following the path of their ancestors.

With the passage of time, the demography may have changed but elephants can follow the path of ancestors even after passage of a long time, she added.