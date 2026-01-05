Bhopal News: 32-Year-Old Patient Dies, Kin Vandalise Akshay Heart Hospital | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The relatives of a deceased patient vandalised Akshay Heart Hospital on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. A video of the incident has gone viral, allegedly showing the absence of doctors in the ICU while a paramedical staff administers CPR.

In the footage, only one nurse is seen in the ward attempting to revive the patient, who is lying on a bed. The person recording the video can be heard alleging the absence of doctors and other medical staff in the hospital.

After the patient’s death, his family members allegedly resorted to vandalism, damaging hospital property, including glass panes, chairs and signboards. Police reached the spot after being informed about the incident.

he hospital management, however, termed the allegations of negligence as baseless. The body was sent for post-mortem.

According to Habibganj police, the deceased, identified as 32-year-old Vishal Jogi, a resident of Barkhedi, was admitted to Akshay Heart Hospital on Saturday evening. His condition deteriorated late at night. Family members alleged that despite repeated requests, no senior doctor came to attend the patient, following which he died. Enraged by the death, the relatives allegedly created a ruckus and damaged hospital property.

Doctors manhandled in ICU, claims hospital director

Akshay Hospital Director Prince Sharma said the post-mortem report would reveal the exact cause of death. He claimed that family members entered the ICU and allegedly manhandled doctors, following which they left the unit. “It was after this that paramedical staff administered CPR, which is seen in the video that has gone viral on social media. Doctors were present initially, but they left the ICU when family members began manhandling them,” Sharma said.

He further stated that the patient’s condition was already critical and that this had been conveyed to the family. “As soon as the patient died, around 20–30 people gathered at the hospital and began vandalising the property. As the situation worsened, doctors, nursing staff and security personnel were forced to leave the premises,” he added.

Waiting for PM report: TI

Habibganj police station TI Sanjeev Chaukse said a police team reached the hospital premises immediately after receiving information about the vandalism following the patient’s death. He added that the body has been sent for post-mortem and further action will be taken based on the post-mortem report.