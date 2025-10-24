 Bhopal News: Bajrang Dal Members Break Into Private Diwali Party, Chant ‘Jai Shree Ram’ And Anti-Western Culture Slogans--VIDEO
The group can be seen chanting slogans like “Jai Shree Ram” and shouting against what they called “Western culture.”

Harshita RawatUpdated: Friday, October 24, 2025, 10:12 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A video from Madhya Pradesh has gone viral on social media showing members of Bajrang Dal entering a private villa and stopping a Diwali party.

In the video, a large crowd is gathered outside the villa. Some people are holding orange umbrellas, while others appear to be party guests inside the house.

The Bajrang Dal members reportedly demanded that the party be stopped immediately.

The video was shared on Instagram by a page named “thehighclassin.” The post’s caption compared the incident to the actions of moral police in countries like Iran and groups like the Taliban.

The caption said that such acts show how political and local groups are slowly taking over the role of the police and judiciary.

It added that these groups act under different names but follow the same pattern of control and fear.

Netizens react online

The video has sparked strong reactions online. Many social media users have criticised the interference in private celebrations, while others supported the Bajrang Dal’s stand against what they called “Western-style” parties during Indian festivals.

Local police have not yet issued an official statement on the matter.

