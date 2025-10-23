 Bhopal News: Collector Imposes Complete Ban On ‘Carbide Guns’ And Illegal Firecrackers In Bhopal; Financial Aid Of ₹5000 Provided To Victims
Bhopal News: Collector Imposes Complete Ban On 'Carbide Guns' And Illegal Firecrackers In Bhopal; Financial Aid Of ₹5000 Provided To Victims

Despite the pre-Diwali crackdown, city hospitals reported 186 cases of eye injuries caused by fireworks and carbide guns

Updated: Thursday, October 23, 2025, 11:36 PM IST
Bhopal News: Collector Imposes Complete Ban On 'Carbide Guns' And Illegal Firecrackers In Bhopal; Financial Aid Of ₹5000 Provided To Victims

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal collector Kaushlendra Vikram Singh on Thursday issued an order imposing a complete ban on the manufacture, storage, and sale of carbide guns, illegal firecrackers and sound-producing explosive devices across the district.

The action has been taken in view of recent accidents and noise pollution during festive celebrations.

The order has been issued under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) 2023. The collector clearly stated that no individual or trader will be allowed to manufacture, sell, or display carbide guns or any such banned explosive materials.

Sub-Divisional Magistrates (SDMs), executive magistrates and police officers have been instructed to strictly monitor the enforcement of this order. Any violation will attract legal action, the administration warned.

MP News: Police Seize 80+ Carbide Guns Under Operation Safe Eyes After Vision Loss Cases
According to officials, extensive inspections were carried out in Anand Nagar, Nishatpura, Chhola, Berasia, and other areas, officials seized 55 carbide guns.

Despite the pre-Diwali crackdown, city hospitals reported 186 cases of eye injuries caused by fireworks and carbide guns. Of these, 15 patients underwent surgical procedures, while 10 sustained severe eye damage and are still under treatment.

Later in the evening, collector Singh visited Hamidia Hospital to meet victims affected by recent carbide guns-related incidents.

Later in the evening, collector Singh visited Hamidia Hospital to meet victims affected by recent carbide guns-related incidents.

BOX: Following Chief Minister Mohan Yadav’s instructions, the Collector provided immediate financial aid of Rs. 5,000 per person through the Red Cross Society.

