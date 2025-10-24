 MP News: Viral Video Shows Female Bouncers Thrashing Men With 'Belt' At Chhatarpur Funfair; Locals Cry 'Misuse Of Position'
MP News: Viral Video Shows Female Bouncers Thrashing Men With 'Belt' At Chhatarpur Funfair; Locals Cry 'Misuse Of Position'

It is said that it's not the first time such an incident has occurred - earlier too, a video had surfaced showing female bouncers beating up visitors at the same fair.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Friday, October 24, 2025, 06:30 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Female Bouncers Thrash People With 'Belt' At Chhatarpur Fair; Video Goes Viral | FP Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Female bouncers, in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur district, have been accused of misbehaving and assaulting people with ‘belts,’ at a fair, as reported on Friday.

The clips of the incident have gone viral on social media attracting significant attention from the netizens. 

In the video, two female bouncers could be clearly seen being furious and beating the vistiors with belts, which led to a fight between them. In another video, the two were seen dragging a man, out of a ride, by his T-shirt.

The scuffle continued until a cop intervened and seperated all of them. The matter was taken under control, however, the reason behind the matter is yet to be known.

Locals alleged that the female bouncers have been misusing their job and gender to assault males.

Watch the video here:

According to information, the incident took place at the Jal Vihar fair organised in Chhatarpur.

It is said that it's not the first time such an incident has occurred - earlier too, a video had surfaced showing female bouncers beating up visitors at the same fair. 

An investigation into the matter is likely to be initiated.

