 MP News: Many Names Withheld From List Of BJP’s Executive
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Many Names Withheld From List Of BJP’s Executive

MP News: Many Names Withheld From List Of BJP’s Executive

Gaurav, Ashutosh, and Nagaich could not find a place in Hemant’s team

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, October 24, 2025, 11:20 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Many Names Withheld From List Of BJP’s Executive | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Several BJP leaders, who missed a place in the list of the office-bearers of the party executive at the eleventh hour, are searching for assignments.

The party was mulling over the names of several leaders for Hemant Khandelwal’s team. Those leaders were set to get a position in the executive, but just before the issuance of the list, their names were withheld.

The party decided to induct Gaurav Tiwari from the Vindhya region into the executive.

Similarly, the party was planning to adjust Sanjay Ngaich from Panna, former organisational secretary Ashutosh Tiwari, former district president of Bhopal Sumit Pachori, former district president of Yuva Morcha Anshul Tiwari, legislator Lalita Yadav, former organisational secretaries Keshav Bhadoria and Jitendra Litoriya, former vice president of state unit Vinod Gotiya, and former secretary of the office Raghvendra Sharma to any position in the party.

FPJ Shorts
Vasai Youth Becomes Youngest Organ Donor; Parents’ Brave Decision Saves Multiple Lives
Vasai Youth Becomes Youngest Organ Donor; Parents’ Brave Decision Saves Multiple Lives
Mira-Bhayandar News: BJP Leader Kirit Somaiya Meets Dachkul Pada Victims, Alleges Police Negligence And Land Mafia Involvement
Mira-Bhayandar News: BJP Leader Kirit Somaiya Meets Dachkul Pada Victims, Alleges Police Negligence And Land Mafia Involvement
Maharashtra Launches Drive Against Illegal Bangladeshi Migrants Exploiting Government Schemes
Maharashtra Launches Drive Against Illegal Bangladeshi Migrants Exploiting Government Schemes
Maharashtra Tragedy: Satara Doctor Ends Life, Note Accuses Cop Of Rape
Maharashtra Tragedy: Satara Doctor Ends Life, Note Accuses Cop Of Rape

These names were withheld following instructions from the central leadership. Khandelwal has left some positions vacant to adjust a few leaders.

Read Also
MP News: Viral Video Shows Female Bouncers Thrashing Men With 'Belt' At Chhatarpur Funfair; Locals...
article-image

According to sources, the senior leaders of the party were opposed to some names. It was because of the opposition by the senior members of the party that the names of these leaders were not included in the final list.

Some leaders of the party, who played an important role in the former president VD Sharma’s team, failed to find a place in the list.

Former vice president of the state unit Alok Sharma, Jitu Jirati, Chintaman Malviya, former general secretary Bhagwandas Sabnani, Kavita Patidar, former secretary and present MP from Jabalpur Ashish Dubey could not find a place in the list despite their best efforts.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal News: Debtor Who Killed Moneylender Over Insult Arrested

Bhopal News: Debtor Who Killed Moneylender Over Insult Arrested

MP News: Retired Excise Officer Case; Gold & Diamond Jewellery Worth ₹3.84 Crore Seized; Total...

MP News: Retired Excise Officer Case; Gold & Diamond Jewellery Worth ₹3.84 Crore Seized; Total...

MP News: IG Won’t Be Able To Tap Phones Any More

MP News: IG Won’t Be Able To Tap Phones Any More

MP News: Many Names Withheld From List Of BJP’s Executive

MP News: Many Names Withheld From List Of BJP’s Executive

Bhopal News: 5 Years On, Arif Nagar Bus Stand Still Incomplete Despite ₹17 Crore Spent

Bhopal News: 5 Years On, Arif Nagar Bus Stand Still Incomplete Despite ₹17 Crore Spent