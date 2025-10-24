MP News: Many Names Withheld From List Of BJP’s Executive | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Several BJP leaders, who missed a place in the list of the office-bearers of the party executive at the eleventh hour, are searching for assignments.

The party was mulling over the names of several leaders for Hemant Khandelwal’s team. Those leaders were set to get a position in the executive, but just before the issuance of the list, their names were withheld.

The party decided to induct Gaurav Tiwari from the Vindhya region into the executive.

Similarly, the party was planning to adjust Sanjay Ngaich from Panna, former organisational secretary Ashutosh Tiwari, former district president of Bhopal Sumit Pachori, former district president of Yuva Morcha Anshul Tiwari, legislator Lalita Yadav, former organisational secretaries Keshav Bhadoria and Jitendra Litoriya, former vice president of state unit Vinod Gotiya, and former secretary of the office Raghvendra Sharma to any position in the party.

These names were withheld following instructions from the central leadership. Khandelwal has left some positions vacant to adjust a few leaders.

According to sources, the senior leaders of the party were opposed to some names. It was because of the opposition by the senior members of the party that the names of these leaders were not included in the final list.

Some leaders of the party, who played an important role in the former president VD Sharma’s team, failed to find a place in the list.

Former vice president of the state unit Alok Sharma, Jitu Jirati, Chintaman Malviya, former general secretary Bhagwandas Sabnani, Kavita Patidar, former secretary and present MP from Jabalpur Ashish Dubey could not find a place in the list despite their best efforts.