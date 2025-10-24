MP News: Retired Excise Officer Case; Gold & Diamond Jewellery Worth ₹3.84 Crore Seized; Total Assets Reach Nearly ₹29 Crore |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The total assets unearthed so far in the case of retired Excise Officer Dharmendra Bhadoria reached nearly Rs 29 crore as of Friday. The Lokayukta, special police establishment, Indore opened three remaining bank lockers belonging to the accused’s family, seizing gold and diamond valuables worth Rs 3.84 crore.

SP Lokayukta Rajesh Kumar Sahay said that as part of the ongoing probe, officials obtained court permission to open the remaining bank lockers in Indore. During the search, a substantial quantity of gold and diamond jewellery was recovered from lockers belonging to Bhadoria’s son and daughter.

A locker belonging to the accused’s son Suryansh Bhadoria at HDFC Bank, Palasia branch, was opened in his presence. Officials seized gold ornaments weighing 1.313 kilograms, valued at approximately Rs 1.49 crore.

Similarly, from the locker of the accused’s daughter Apoorva Bhadoria at Canara Bank, Dewas Naka, around 2 kilograms of gold ornaments worth Rs 2.35 crore were seized in her presence. Another locker in her name at ICICI Bank, Saket Nagar, was found empty during inspection.

In total, jewellery worth Rs 3.84 crore was seized from these three lockers. With this, the total value of assets seized so far from Bhadoria and his family has reached Rs 28.81 crore, indicating disproportionate assets exceeding 1300% of known income.

DSP Sunil Talan said, “The seizure process is now complete, as all five lockers belonging to the Bhadoria family have been opened. Valuables worth a total of Rs 4.69 crore were seized from these lockers, including Rs 79 lakh recovered from the first locker opened on October 17. The initial raid on Bhadoria’s premises was conducted on October 15, and further investigation is still underway.”