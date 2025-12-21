 Madhya Pradesh December 21, 2025 Weather Update: Cold Wave and Dense Fog Paralyse State; Temperature Drops Below 3°C, Flights and Trains Disrupted
Madhya Pradesh remains in the grip of a severe cold wave as dense fog covered over 18 cities, reducing visibility and disrupting transport. Kalyanpur in Shahdol recorded the season’s lowest temperature at 2.8°C. Several trains ran hours late, while flights were cancelled due to poor visibility caused by fog and icy winds.

Arimitra BoseUpdated: Sunday, December 21, 2025, 11:08 AM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh December 21, 2025 Weather Update: Cold Wave and Dense Fog Paralyse State; Temperature Drops Below 3°C, Flights and Trains Disrupted | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The state remains under the grip of a severe cold wave as dense fog prevailed across several regions, disrupting flight operations. The fog cover since morning has resulted in poor visibility on roads and streets.

On Sunday morning, 18 cities, including Gwalior, Morena, Bhind, Datia, Niwari, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Damoh, Panna, Satna, and Rewa, were gripped by dense fog, while moderate fog was recorded in several other areas.

Moderate fog was recorded in Bhopal, Shajapur, Dewas, Sehore, Raisen, and Vidisha, where visibility was limited to 2 to 4 kilometers.

On Saturday, the minimum temperature recorded in Kalyanpur in Shahdol district was 2.8 degrees Celsius, the lowest temperature of the season so far. This is the first time the mercury has dropped below 3 degrees in the state this season.

West Madhya Pradesh especially experienced cold wave conditions along with dense fog due to Western Disturbances bringing intense winter weather. The impact of the cold wave prevailed in the Indore, Kalyanpur (Shahdol), and Seoni districts.

Temperature in urban hubs

At the temperature front, Bhopal recorded a day temperature (maximum temperature) of 25.3 degrees Celsius, while it recorded a night temperature (minimum temperature) of 6.2 degrees Celsius, which was 4.1 degrees below normal. Indore recorded a 27.1-degree day temperature, while it recorded a night temperature of 5.6 degrees Celsius, which was 5.1 degrees below normal.

Jet Stream Intensifies the Cold

The active jet stream over North India is playing a significant role in intensifying the cold. Strong wind, blowing at a speed of 194 kmph at an altitude of approximately 12.6 kilometers, is making the icy winds coming from the mountains even more effective.

Flights and Trains are getting cancelled

The fog impacted tail traffic heavily. Several trains, including Malwa Express, Jhelum, Shatabdi, Sachkhand, and Punjab Mail, are running 6 to 8 hours late due to dense fog. The scheduled arrival time of the Malwa Express in Bhopal was 7:25 AM, but on Saturday it arrived around 1:30 PM.

A dense layer of fog is making it difficult for air travel means as well. The Bangalore-Bhopal-Bangalore flight was cancelled at Raja Bhoj Airport on Saturday.

