 MP News: Bhopal Metro Rolls Out; Citizens Expected To Rush In Big Number On Sunday To Enjoy Metro Ride
Bhopal marked a historic moment as the Metro train began operations on the seven-km priority corridor connecting eight stations across the city. Inaugurated on Saturday, the metro will open for public rides from Sunday, with officials expecting heavy footfall. Leaders, including CM Mohan Yadav, enjoyed the inaugural ride, calling it a transformative step for urban transport.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, December 20, 2025, 10:02 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal witnessed an unfolding historical event when Metro train formally started to run on the priority corridor after its inauguration.

The seven kilometer ride of metro between eight stations of corridor passes through the heart of the city hence footfall of passangers is expected to be good in comparison to Indore metro train which is running almost empty.

The people of city will be able to enjoy the ride from Sunday onwards. The ticket prices have been kept reasonable so that people could enjoy the safest mode of public transport facility at ease.

As Sunday will be the first day of commerical operation of Bhopal metro train, hence it is being fathomed that large number of people will turn up to enjoy the metro train ride.

article-image

Bhopal Metro train was decorated like a bride on its launch on Saturday evening. The flower garlands were put up on its engine and gates of the coaches. Similarly, coaches were decorated from inside as well.

It was a matter of joy for people of the city to see metro train chugging out between eight metro stations. They watched curiously from the roadside when the metro train was sprinting towards AIIMS station from Subhash Nagar Station.

In the meantime, along with CM Mohan Yadav and Union Minister for urban affairs Manohar Lal Khattar, local politicians including Mayor Malti Rai, Member of Parliament Alok Sharma, Minister Krishna Gaur, MLA Vishnu Khatri have also enjoyed the metro ride.

All of them saw the twinkling lights of the city from the Metro train and found city more beautiful. During the journey, they were breathlessly praising the metro train which is going to change the life of the city forever in terms of public transportation.

The people would be able to enjoy the metro train ride from Sunday onwards. They will have to purchase the tickets which would be distributed manually.

As Sunday is going to be the first day of commercial operation, hence Metro train is expected to see huge rush of people, particularly the youngesters.

Already there is huge excitement among the youths regarding Metro train. The city has waited for many years to get the metro train.

The officials of Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail has set up the target of June 28 to complete the remaining work of Metro Project. Out of 30 km route, seven kilometer metro track has become operation with the launch of Metro train.

In the future, Metro officials are planning to connect Bhopal Airport and even Mandideep with the Metro project. This will not only increase the metro track length but will also cover vast areas.

A senior officer of Metro rail corporation told that already a study has been done to connect the missing links or places with the metro project. A Detail Project Report will be prepared to connect them with the Metro project.

Member of Parliament and ex Mayor Alok Sharma has demanded from CM Mohan Yadav that Metro train should be named after Raja Bhoj. He told that when Kamal Nath had laid the foundation stone of Metro project, he had made the same demand and latter had acknowledged it.

