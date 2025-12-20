Bhopal News: Ex-Servicemen To Be Deployed At Metro Stations

MP News: Ex-Servicemen To Be Deployed At Metro Stations |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Ex-servicemen will be deployed at metro stations here to ensure security arrangements and assist passengers. Along with retired army personnel, private security guards of agencies will also be appointed for security and other services.

According to sources, in the initial phase, the Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (MPMRC) is preparing to deploy 110 ex-servicemen. These personnel will be posted at customer service centres and metro stations, where they will not only keep a vigil but also help passengers.

Read Also Bhopal News: EOW Registers FIR In Stamp Duty Evasion Involving Warehouse Property

For customer service, the ex-servicemen will be deployed on platforms, at automatic fare collection (AFC) gates, station entry-exit points, in galleries and escalator areas. Their surveillance duties will include monitoring station building and keeping a watch in areas with possibilities of thefts.

The MPMRC has launched this initiative in collaboration with the Army Welfare Placement Agency (AWPA) to utilize the services of retired army personnel. Currently, the deployment is being done on a trial basis. Based on feedback, the process may be expanded across the metro network in the coming months, by which time more metro stations will also become operational.

As per sources, while the metro s own staff will be present at stations, the deployment of ex-servicemen will ensure that passengers do not face inconvenience anywhere from platforms to other station areas.

Special training

The MPMRC is providing special training to the ex-servicemen for their designated roles. The training includes security of premises and trains, crowd management, boarding and de-boarding of passengers, ensuring proper queues, monitoring of suspicious people, preventing suicide attempts, solving commuters grievances, guiding commuters about the travelling procedure, informing passengers about correct entry and exit points and removing illegal encroachments outside metro stations.