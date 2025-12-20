Bhopal News: EOW Registers FIR In Stamp Duty Evasion Involving Warehouse Property | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has registered an FIR in connection with alleged stamp duty and registration fee evasion amounting to Rs 24.19 lakh by undervaluation of a property in Sehore district.

According to EOW officials, the case is related to a land measuring 1.320 hectares along with a warehouse located in Udaypura tehsil.

The property was purchased from a bank through an auction conducted for Rs 1.80 crores. At that time the area of the warehouse was recorded as 2768.38 square metres and the market value of the property was shown at approximately Rs 4.98 crores on which the applicable stamp duty and registration charges were duly paid.

The investigation revealed that in 2021, the same property was sold to the same buyer through two separate sale deeds by deliberately misrepresenting the facts. In one deed the land was shown as irrigated agricultural land while in the other, the warehouse area was falsely reduced to just 418 square meters.

The total value of the property in both sale deeds was shown as only Rs 96.51 lakh, much lower than its earlier assessed market value. During verification, the EOW conducted a physical inspection of the site and found that the actual warehouse area was approximately 2306.70 square metres.

There was no evidence to suggest that the structure had been demolished or reduced in size, indicating intentional misrepresentation in the documents to evade stamp duty and registration fee.

Based on documentary evidence, registration department records and site inspection the EOW found that the accused acted in criminal conspiracy to cause financial loss to the government. An FIR has been registered under Sections 420, 120-B, 467, 468, and 471 of the IPC against Raman Govardhan Arora, associated with Comcaks Commodity and Inspections Pvt. Ltd., Suresh Prasad Kaushal, proprietor of Darpan Raipur and other related persons.