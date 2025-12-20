 Bhopal News: EOW Registers FIR In Stamp Duty Evasion Involving Warehouse Property
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal News: EOW Registers FIR In Stamp Duty Evasion Involving Warehouse Property

Bhopal News: EOW Registers FIR In Stamp Duty Evasion Involving Warehouse Property

The EOW has registered an FIR over alleged stamp duty evasion of Rs 24.19 lakh in a warehouse property deal in Sehore. Officials found the property was deliberately undervalued in two sale deeds by misrepresenting land use and reducing warehouse area to evade charges. Accused have been booked for conspiracy and forgery.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, December 20, 2025, 08:14 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: EOW Registers FIR In Stamp Duty Evasion Involving Warehouse Property | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has registered an FIR in connection with alleged stamp duty and registration fee evasion amounting to Rs 24.19 lakh by undervaluation of a property in Sehore district.

According to EOW officials, the case is related to a land measuring 1.320 hectares along with a warehouse located in Udaypura tehsil.

The property was purchased from a bank through an auction conducted for Rs 1.80 crores. At that time the area of the warehouse was recorded as 2768.38 square metres and the market value of the property was shown at approximately Rs 4.98 crores on which the applicable stamp duty and registration charges were duly paid.

The investigation revealed that in 2021, the same property was sold to the same buyer through two separate sale deeds by deliberately misrepresenting the facts. In one deed the land was shown as irrigated agricultural land while in the other, the warehouse area was falsely reduced to just 418 square meters.

FPJ Shorts
Carols On The Train Spread Christmas Cheer As Mumbai Commuters Join Festive Singing On A Suburban Local
Carols On The Train Spread Christmas Cheer As Mumbai Commuters Join Festive Singing On A Suburban Local
Assam’s Development Will Flow Like Brahmaputra Under Double-Engine Govt: PM Modi At Guwahati Airport Inauguration | VIDEO
Assam’s Development Will Flow Like Brahmaputra Under Double-Engine Govt: PM Modi At Guwahati Airport Inauguration | VIDEO
WongaWits Season 2 Concludes In Mumbai; NIT Raipur Clinches Inter-Collegiate Finance Quiz Title
WongaWits Season 2 Concludes In Mumbai; NIT Raipur Clinches Inter-Collegiate Finance Quiz Title
Assam Tragedy: 7 Wild Elephants Killed After Being Hit By Sairang Rajdhani Express, Causing Derailment; Safety Lapses Under Scrutiny | VIDEO
Assam Tragedy: 7 Wild Elephants Killed After Being Hit By Sairang Rajdhani Express, Causing Derailment; Safety Lapses Under Scrutiny | VIDEO
Read Also
MP News: Class 9 Student Assaults School Watchman After NCC Parade In Morena; Video Goes Viral
article-image

The total value of the property in both sale deeds was shown as only Rs 96.51 lakh, much lower than its earlier assessed market value. During verification, the EOW conducted a physical inspection of the site and found that the actual warehouse area was approximately 2306.70 square metres.

There was no evidence to suggest that the structure had been demolished or reduced in size, indicating intentional misrepresentation in the documents to evade stamp duty and registration fee.

Based on documentary evidence, registration department records and site inspection the EOW found that the accused acted in criminal conspiracy to cause financial loss to the government. An FIR has been registered under Sections 420, 120-B, 467, 468, and 471 of the IPC against Raman Govardhan Arora, associated with Comcaks Commodity and Inspections Pvt. Ltd., Suresh Prasad Kaushal, proprietor of Darpan Raipur and other related persons.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Borrowed Money Spent On Ladli Behna Yojna, Salaries, Allowances

MP News: Borrowed Money Spent On Ladli Behna Yojna, Salaries, Allowances

Bhopal News: Man Abducts, Rapes Seven Year Old Daughter; Held

Bhopal News: Man Abducts, Rapes Seven Year Old Daughter; Held

Bhopal Power Cut December 21: Power Supply Will Be Affected In Thela Road, Alok Dham, Nirmala Devi...

Bhopal Power Cut December 21: Power Supply Will Be Affected In Thela Road, Alok Dham, Nirmala Devi...

Bhopal News: Missing Grocery Shop Owner Found Dead On Railway Track; Had Left Home 2 Days Ago

Bhopal News: Missing Grocery Shop Owner Found Dead On Railway Track; Had Left Home 2 Days Ago

MP News: Public Health At Risk In Panna As Hundreds Of Fake Pathology Labs Operate, Only 3...

MP News: Public Health At Risk In Panna As Hundreds Of Fake Pathology Labs Operate, Only 3...