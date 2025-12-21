 Indore News: Internal Complaints Committees Must Be Formed In Offices To Prevent Sexual Harassment Of Women Staff
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: Internal Complaints Committees Must Be Formed In Offices To Prevent Sexual Harassment Of Women Staff

Indore News: Internal Complaints Committees Must Be Formed In Offices To Prevent Sexual Harassment Of Women Staff

To prevent sexual harassment of women at workplaces, all government and private offices with 10 or more employees must form Internal Complaints Committees under the 2013 Act. Failure to comply can attract a Rs 50,000 fine. Women can file complaints with the committee or through the She Box portal, officials said.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, December 21, 2025, 12:19 AM IST
article-image
Indore News: Internal Complaints Committees Must Be Formed In Offices To Prevent Sexual Harassment Of Women Staff | Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): To ensure the safety and dignity of women at workplaces, Internal Complaints Committees will be formed in all government and non-government offices as per Rule 4 of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013.

This rule applies to all offices and institutions where 10 or more officers or employees are working. If an Internal Complaints Committee is not formed, a fine of Rs 50,000 can be imposed.

 According to Programme Officer of the Women and Child Development Department, Rajneesh Sinha, each Internal Complaints Committee must have a presiding officer who should be a senior-level woman employee.

Read Also
Indore News: High Court Bench Junks Lower Court Order, Upholds BJP Leader’s Election As Corporator
article-image

The committee should also include at least two members who are committed to women’s issues or have experience in social work or legal knowledge. In addition, one member should be from a non-government organization or a person familiar with issues related to sexual harassment. At least half of the committee members must be women.

FPJ Shorts
Chandivali Citizens Announce ‘Shadow Corporator’ To Audit BMC, Monitor Elected Representatives Ahead Of Civic Polls
Chandivali Citizens Announce ‘Shadow Corporator’ To Audit BMC, Monitor Elected Representatives Ahead Of Civic Polls
Mumbai News: BMC Seeks ₹10,900 Crore From State Govt As Liabilities Touch ₹1.93 Lakh Crore
Mumbai News: BMC Seeks ₹10,900 Crore From State Govt As Liabilities Touch ₹1.93 Lakh Crore
Bombay HC Directs State To Resolve Danda Koliwada Land Dispute, Says Govt Cannot Be ‘Mute Spectator’
Bombay HC Directs State To Resolve Danda Koliwada Land Dispute, Says Govt Cannot Be ‘Mute Spectator’
Bombay HC Allows Amendments To 1912 Mahalaxmi Temple Trust Scheme, Cautions Against Commercial Exploitation
Bombay HC Allows Amendments To 1912 Mahalaxmi Temple Trust Scheme, Cautions Against Commercial Exploitation

 Sinha further said that if any woman faces sexual harassment in a government or private office or institution, she can file a complaint with the Internal Complaints Committee formed in that workplace. To make the complaint process easier, the She Box portal has also been started for matters related to sexual harassment. Information must be uploaded on this portal by the nodal officer.

 All offices, institutions and companies have been directed to form the Internal Complaints Committee and send complete details of the committee, along with the mobile number and email ID of the office nodal officer, to sheboxportalindore@gmail.com. A hard copy of the same information must also be sent compulsorily to the Office of the Women and Child Development Department, Administrative Complex, Collectorate, in the city. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore News: Internal Complaints Committees Must Be Formed In Offices To Prevent Sexual Harassment...

Indore News: Internal Complaints Committees Must Be Formed In Offices To Prevent Sexual Harassment...

Indore News: Fake Bride, Two Accomplices Arrested For Cheating Man Of ₹1.2 Lakh

Indore News: Fake Bride, Two Accomplices Arrested For Cheating Man Of ₹1.2 Lakh

Indore News: Traffic Plan For Vice President CP Radhakrishnan’s Visit On December 21

Indore News: Traffic Plan For Vice President CP Radhakrishnan’s Visit On December 21

Madhya Pradesh Political Punch: Letter Mystery, Promises Precious, On I-T Radar

Madhya Pradesh Political Punch: Letter Mystery, Promises Precious, On I-T Radar

Indore YEF Bharat Summit: India To Surpass Germany, Become 3rd Largest Economy By 2027, Says Union...

Indore YEF Bharat Summit: India To Surpass Germany, Become 3rd Largest Economy By 2027, Says Union...