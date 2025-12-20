 Indore News: Elderly Man Duped Of ₹1.83 Lakh By Fraudster Posing As Relative From Australia
An 82-year-old Kanchan Bagh resident was duped of Rs 1.83 lakh by a cyber fraudster posing as his brother-in-law calling from Australia. The accused claimed urgent need of money for passport and visa issues. Trusting the familiar voice, the elderly man transferred the amount. Police are investigating the November incident.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, December 20, 2025, 11:44 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An 82-year-old resident of Kanchan Bagh was duped of Rs 1.83 lakh by the cyber-fraudster posing as his brother-in-law calling from Australia.

Tukoganj police station in-charge Jitendra Singh said that the incident took place in November when the victim Jaswant Kumar Gumber received a phone call. The caller impersonated himself to be his brother-in-law from Australia and the victim also trusted him as the fraudster's voice was similar to his brother-in-law. The fraudster claimed an urgent need for funds to settle issues related to a passport and visa. Under the guise of an emergency, the fraudster requested Rs 2 lakh.

Trusting the familiar voice, Gumber transferred Rs 1.83 lakh through an online transaction. Later, when Gumber called his actual brother-in-law to confirm the transaction of the money, he was shocked to learn that his brother-in-law has not called him requesting for money.

Realising he had been targeted by cybercriminals, the victim approached the cyber cell in Bhopal to lodge a formal complaint.

The Bhopal cyber cell initially registered a "Zero FIR" under sections 318(4), 319(2) of the BNS before transferring the case diary to Tukoganj police.

