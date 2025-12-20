Indore News: Elderly Man Duped Of ₹1.83 Lakh By Fraudster Posing As Relative From Australia

Indore News: Cops Help Cyber Victims Recover Rs 14 Crore Lost To Online Fraud |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An 82-year-old resident of Kanchan Bagh was duped of Rs 1.83 lakh by the cyber-fraudster posing as his brother-in-law calling from Australia.

Tukoganj police station in-charge Jitendra Singh said that the incident took place in November when the victim Jaswant Kumar Gumber received a phone call. The caller impersonated himself to be his brother-in-law from Australia and the victim also trusted him as the fraudster's voice was similar to his brother-in-law. The fraudster claimed an urgent need for funds to settle issues related to a passport and visa. Under the guise of an emergency, the fraudster requested Rs 2 lakh.

Trusting the familiar voice, Gumber transferred Rs 1.83 lakh through an online transaction. Later, when Gumber called his actual brother-in-law to confirm the transaction of the money, he was shocked to learn that his brother-in-law has not called him requesting for money.

Realising he had been targeted by cybercriminals, the victim approached the cyber cell in Bhopal to lodge a formal complaint.

The Bhopal cyber cell initially registered a "Zero FIR" under sections 318(4), 319(2) of the BNS before transferring the case diary to Tukoganj police.